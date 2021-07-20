Olympics set to open in sweltering heat

The Tokyo Games are set to open amid high temperatures and humidity and a chance of typhoons, forcing organizers to deploy cooling stations around venues, according to Reuters.

Why it matters: While some outdoor events were moved to the cooler northern city of Sapporo, organizers are worried about heat-related illnesses occurring among athletes and staff who haven't become acclimated to Tokyo's muggy summers.

  • High temperatures and humidity can increase the risk of heat-related hospitalizations and deaths because sweat can't easily evaporate in those conditions.

By the numbers: July 23, the opening day of the Olympics, is forecast to hit a high of 88 degrees Fahrenheit before ticking up to 90°F on July 24.

The big picture: Team USA flag-bearers will be given jackets that have cooling systems inside of them for the Olympics and Paralympics opening ceremonies on July 26, according to ESPN.

The bottom line: Summer Olympics venues are going to have to increasingly adapt to hot weather as climate change continues

