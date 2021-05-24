Olympics - a party short on guests as COVID concerns chip away at Japan training camps

Mitch Phillips
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Wider Image: From the streets of Tokyo, 22 residents weigh up the Olympic Games

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON (Reuters) - The Olympics may be going ahead, but much of the celebration and connection that normally makes hosting the Games so memorable is being stripped away as almost 50 cities have lost their role as a host or training camp base.

More than 70% of those were cancelled by the visiting delegations, fearful of COVID-19 risks and restrictions amid Japan's poor vaccination numbers, shrinking the Games into a Tokyo bubble.

The biggest of these was the United States' track and field team, with more than 100 athletes who had been set to complete their preparations in Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo, but cancelled the camp in early May and advised athletes to fine-tune at home.

Almost 80 Russians were due to train in Nagara and another 42 in Kamo but cancelled, while New Zealand's swimmers have switched their preparation venue from Kobe to the Olympic Village.

The town of Takanezawa was due to host a multi-sport delegation from Lesotho but had to cancel because its gyms were converted into COVID-19 vaccination centres.

Urayasu's hosting of 35 British Paralympians was cancelled - they will now travel direct to the athlete's village - but the rest of the planned British delegations are going ahead.

"We have no issues with our pre-Games training camps in Yokohama and Kawasaki," a British Olympic Association spokesman told Reuters. "There are a couple of very small groups of athletes in one or two other places but 99% of our athletes are in Yokohama and Kawasaki. Nothing's moved, we're all still where we were."

It is not just training camps that have been cancelled, but also several of the venues involved in the "host city" initiative, where towns adopt a visiting delegation, often developing cultural ties that last for years beyond the Games.

The cancellations have been a source of regret and resignation for those in Japan who have spent a great deal of time and money preparing for their now-absent guests.

"Each local government has a one-on-one relationship with the respective Olympic delegations, so they would have made clear as part of ongoing negotiations that certain coronavirus countermeasures are in place and that the delegations would be expected to follow them," the director of government’s promotion office of the Tokyo 2020 Games told Reuters.

"There are still a lot of unknowns about the coronavirus, and there is the indisputable fact that there is a certain risk involved with travel. In that sense, it is a real shame that some delegations have made the decision to cancel their training camps by either entering Japan later than planned, or heading straight to the Olympic village."

With the fan-restricted Games already unable to match its predecessors in terms of atmosphere, and with family and friends unable to accompany overseas athletes, any chance to enhance the Olympic experience is being grasped with both hands by those who are still heading to camps.

Veteran American softball pitcher Cat Osterman, who won Olympic gold in 2004 and silver in 2008, said she was excited that her team were pressing on with plans to prepare in Japan.

"We will train at a military base - Iwakuni - that we've trained at before, so the plan is to get over there in early July and train there until we can move into the village,” the 38-year-old told Reuters.

"It’s awesome to be able to get over there early and have a place where we can adapt to time change, adapt to weather and be able to even play, hopefully, some games against some of the professional teams over there to just ramp up and really get into the competitive spirit before the Games start. So, we're very fortunate that we will have that possibility."

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, additonal reporting by Amy Tennery, Steve Keating, Alan Baldwin, Sakura Murakami, Eimi Yamamitsu, editing by Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil edges up as rising demand faces Iran supply worries

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices edged a shade higher on Tuesday as rising demand from the approach of the Northern Hemisphere's summer driving season and lifting of coronavirus restrictions faced worries that Iran's possible return to the market will cause a supply glut. After gaining over 5% in the prior two sessions, Brent futures rose 19 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $68.65 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 2 cents to settle at $66.07. Another factor supporting crude prices was the decline in the U.S. dollar to a 19-week low versus a basket of currencies as inflation worries recede.

  • The stifling of protest around the world paves the road for authoritarian rule

    One year after the murder of George Floyd, we should be honoring the actions that made his name a global call to action instead of targeting those who speak out Oregon police march towards protesters through teargas and smoke in September 2020. ‘Governments and law enforcement have instead targeted protests and protesters with the same brutal force against which these protests were aimed.’ Photograph: Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images As the first anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by a former Minneapolis police officer passes this week, we continue to contend with relentless violence by law enforcement against people of color and other marginalized communities. Since that tragic loss, law enforcement in the United States have killed 181 Black people – a disproportionate rate compared with other groups. And, globally, law enforcement officers also continue to engage in rampant violence against civilians, which is frequently directed at members of societal groups that have endured historic discrimination. However, another deeply disturbing reality that has emerged is the brutal crackdown on police accountability protests and protesters worldwide, who, following Floyd’s killing, united their voices against racial injustice to a level not seen since the anti-apartheid movement of the 1980s. As dangerous as police violence has been for Black communities and other marginalized groups across the world, the stifling of protest and betrayal of protesters poses a particularly nefarious global threat, with devastating civil and human rights consequences if left unchecked. Floyd’s murder served as a catalyst for unprecedented national and international protests against police violence. These protests responded to a global rise of white supremacy and anti-Black racism in policing, which has resulted in egregious violations of Black people’s human and civil rights. Indeed, a recently published report from the International Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racist Police Violence Against People of African Descent in the US lambasted the US government for violating international human rights obligations in its permissiveness – in policy and practice – of police abuse of Black people. Of course, while highly visible in America, police violence is not a phenomenon unique to the US. Many other countries’ law enforcement officials also inflict substantial violence against people of color and historically marginalized communities. 2020’s summer of protests reflected a collective boiling point of intolerance for this violence. However, rather than reckon with the sea change that called into question how societies protect their citizens and the underlying meaning of public safety, governments and law enforcement have instead targeted protests and protesters with the same brutal force against which these protests were aimed. For example, as an NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) lawsuit details, in May 2020, Philadelphia police department officers repeatedly attacked individuals peacefully participating in a police accountability protest, as well as bystanders and residents in the predominantly Black neighborhood of West Philadelphia. Among other tactics, officers relentlessly employed military-style weapons, including rubber bullets, teargas and pepper spray, against individuals – and drove military tanks down neighborhood side streets for hours, chasing residents and firing teargas at them. 2020’s summer of protests reflected a collective boiling point of intolerance for this violence Moreover, as Human Rights Watch (HRW) outlines in a recent report, in June 2020, police in Mott Haven, a predominantly Black and brown neighborhood of New York City, intentionally “kettled” protesters, surrounding them and preventing them from dispersing approximately 10 minutes before the city’s then 8pm curfew – another pointed anti-protester restriction – began. Once 8pm passed, police systematically assaulted the crowd – ruthlessly beating and pepper spraying protesters – and arrested more than 250 individuals, many of whom did not receive urgent medical care for their injuries. “Police conduct during the Mott Haven protest amount[ed] to serious violations of international human rights law,” HRW’s report emphasized, “and it also appear[ed] to violate civil rights protections of the US constitution …” Amid this backdrop of anti-protester police violence, American state legislators have also proliferated laws and bills (more than 80 introduced in total) aimed at silencing protesters through censorship – or even the threat of state-sanctioned violence. For example, a recently enacted “anti-riot” act in Florida – which LDF argues is unconstitutional – strengthens civil and criminal penalties for protest activities, allows the governor to override a municipality’s decision to cut police department funding, and protects motorists from civil liability if they strike protesters with their cars. A newly – passed law in Oklahoma takes this latter measure a step further, absolving drivers from criminal responsibility if they unintentionally hit protesters. These government and police responses to police accountability protests have been replicated across the globe. In France, amid reports of police violence and racism against people of color, the French parliament proposed a bill making it a crime to distribute photos or videos of police officers in certain circumstances – and French police officers subsequently used teargas on protesters advocating against the bill. In Nigeria – a country with an entrenched history of police brutality initiated during British colonial occupation and frequently persisting against the nation’s most marginalized populations to this day – security forces fired on peaceful protesters demonstrating against the notoriously violent Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) police force, killing at least 12 people on one day alone. Beyond police accountability-related movements, anti-protester violence is also pervasive amid other human rights crises – during which peaceful and law-abiding advocates have been similarly attacked and stifled. This includes recent instances of brutality in Hong Kong, Turkey and occupied Palestinian territory, to name a few. These examples again underscore the critical link between civil rights in the United States and human rights struggles across the globe, as the demand for each are often met with the same oppressive forces of diversion and threatened violence. The stifling of protest – in the United States and around the world – paves the road for authoritarian rule, unchecked abuses of power and democratic backsliding, setting us on a collision course with the democratic ideals and ethical principles embraced by the international community. It also forecloses the possibility of peaceful resolution of the policing crisis by shutting down an effective tool to agitate change. One year after the barbaric killing of George Floyd, we should be celebrating and honoring the actions that made his name a global call to action against injustice, instead of targeting and terrorizing those who continue to speak out for the individuals who are no longer here to do so themselves. Janai Nelson is the associate director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund

  • With French Open a week away, Coco Gauff wins first 2 clay titles on same day

    "I like the dirt now."

  • Dana White on Jon Jones’ future with UFC: It wouldn’t be a bad thing to go out on top

    Dana White doesn't think it would be the worst idea if Jon Jones called it a career.

  • What to Watch: Full guide for the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FS1 | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the 14th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Circuit of The Americas, a 3.41-mile, 20-turn course located in Austin, Texas Qualifying: 11 a.m. […]

  • Rob Font facing career revival, potential title shot with win vs. Cody Garbrandt

    Rob Font learned the hard way that talent and physical preparation can only take you so far in MMA.

  • Donovan Mitchell out for Jazz-Grizzlies Game 1 after declaring he was 'ready to go'

    Mitchell said early Sunday that he was "ready to go" after missing the end of the regular season with an ankle sprain.

  • Manny Pacquiao, in true throwback fashion, taking on monster challenge in Errol Spence

    Be warned: Doubting Manny Pacquiao almost always comes at a price.

  • Sergio Agüero breaks record for most Premier League goals scored for one club

    Agüero surpassed Wayne Rooney's record in what will likely be his final league appearance for Manchester City.

  • Leah McCourt turns tables with upkick, submits Janay Harding in wild Bellator 259 finish

    The finishing sequence started with a heel to the face and ended with a tight squeeze.

  • Josh Richardson with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers

    Josh Richardson (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021

  • PGA Championship: Harry Higgs sinks pair of incredibly deep birdie putts to end his Friday

    Harry Higgs made a combined 122 feet of birdie putts on his final two holes.

  • Luka Doncic with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021

  • Badminton-Proposal to change scoring system narrowly defeated in BWF vote

    "Our membership has spoken and despite the very small margin in which the two-thirds majority was not reached, the BWF respects the outcome to retain the three games to 21 points scoring system," BWF president Poul-Erik Hoyer said. "It is now the second time such a proposal has not been approved," Hoyer added. Hoyer and KhunyingPatama Leeswadtrakul were also re-elected unopposed to the role of BWF president and deputy president while 20 BWF council members were confirmed for the 2021 to 2025 cycle.

  • Kyle Busch one step closer to 100 Xfinity Series wins with COTA victory

    Kyle Busch essentially went to school Saturday afternoon in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to learn the Circuit of The Americas road course in preparation for Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series race there. The result, however, was that Busch absolutely schooled the field — earning an 11-second victory in the Pit Boss 250, the series’ debut on […]

  • Fantasy football rankings for 2021 draft season: Who should you take first?

    Who should be the top fantasy pick? How many Chiefs should be the first player taken at their respective position? Our analysts examine the draft landscape with their rankings.

  • Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith will pay six figures to wear No. 9 next season, spoke with Tony Romo

    Jaylon Smith wore No. 9 in college and will wear it again in the NFL.

  • Brooks Koepka unloads on Bryson DeChambeau in moment of honesty

    A rare unguarded moment for Brooks Koepka lets his true feelings about Bryson DeChambeau through.

  • Soccer-Atletico clinch La Liga title thanks to Suarez winner

    Atletico Madrid pipped city rivals Real Madrid to the La Liga title on Saturday after Luis Suarez fired them to a 2-1 comeback win at Real Valladolid, which secured them the Spanish championship for the first time in seven years. Valladolid took a shock lead in the 18th minute when Oscar Plano slotted past Jan Oblak to complete a sweeping counterattack after Yannick Carrasco had lost control of the ball following an Atletico corner.

  • Kenny Mayne's final ESPN broadcast was legendary: 'F*** you, Aaron Rodgers'

    Mayne also talked to Marshawn Lynch about aliens, and found the perfect story to tell as he signed off for the very last time.