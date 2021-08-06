Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels for Thursday

NBC Sports Staff
·6 min read
The Tokyo Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and live stream every event. Keep reading to find the Olympics live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, medals count, TV channels, streaming links and more.

For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

Tokyo Olympics medal count

As of Thursday morning, the United States has 91 total medals including 29 gold, 35 silver and 27 bronze. China is in second place with 74 total medals while the ROC has 58. China currently has the most gold medals with 34.

Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Tokyo medal count, race and tracker for more up-to-date information.

Tokyo Olympics news, live streaming and TV schedule options

Note: Live streams are available at NBCOlympics.com and Peacock as well as the NBC Sports App. Times and events subject to change, check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

Olympics schedule today

Thursday, August 5 schedule (Day 14)

Time (ET)

Sport

Event

Live Stream

TV

11:00 AM

Olympic Sports

Tokyo Gold

Peacock

PEACOCK

12:00 PM

Olympic Sports

NBC Daytime (Aug 5)

NBCOlympics.com

NBC

12:00 PM

Olympic Sports

NBCSN (Aug 5): Part 3

NBCOlympics.com

NBCSN

1:00 PM

Olympic Sports

Olympic Channel (Aug 5): Part 2

NBCOlympics.com

OLYMPIC CHANNEL

4:00 PM

Olympic Sports

Team USA Moments (8/5): Part 3

NBCOlympics.com

4:30 PM

Track & Field

Session 18: Men’s 50km Walk

NBCOlympics.com

5:00 PM

Golf

Live from the Olympics: Women’s Round 3

NBCOlympics.com

GOLF

6:00 PM

Olympic Sports

USA (Aug 5): Part 3

NBCOlympics.com

USA

6:30 PM

Golf

Women’s Golf Round 3, Part 1

NBCOlympics.com

GOLF

7:30 PM

Olympic Sports

Tokyo Tonight

Peacock

PEACOCK

8:00 PM

Olympic Sports

NBC Primetime (Beach Volleyball, Skateboarding, Track & Field)

NBCOlympics.com

NBC

8:00 PM

Olympic Sports

CNBC (Aug 5)

NBCOlympics.com

CNBC

8:30 PM

Canoe/Kayak

Canoe/Kayak Sprint Heats & Quarterfinals: M/W K-4 500m, more

NBCOlympics.com

8:30 PM

Olympic Sports

NBCSN (Aug 5): Part 4

NBCOlympics.com

NBCSN

9:00 PM

Karate

Men’s Kata & Women’s 61kg Kumite: Elimination Round

NBCOlympics.com

9:00 PM

Beach Volleyball

Women’s Bronze Match: LAT (Graudina/Kravcenoka) vs SUI (Verge-Depre, A./Heidrich)

NBCOlympics.com

9:20 PM

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Individual All-Around Qualifications: Part 1 of 2

NBCOlympics.com

9:30 PM

Field Hockey

Women’s Bronze Medal Game: Great Britain vs India

NBCOlympics.com

10:00 PM

Olympic Sports

Olympic Channel (Aug 5): Part 3

NBCOlympics.com

OLYMPIC CHANNEL

10:00 PM

Wrestling

Women’s 50kg, Men’s Free 65kg & 97kg: Elimination (Mat A)

NBCOlympics.com

10:00 PM

Wrestling

Women’s 50kg, Men’s Free 65kg & 97kg: Elimination (Mat B)

NBCOlympics.com

10:00 PM

Wrestling

Women’s 50kg, Men’s Free 65kg & 97kg: Elimination (Mat C)

NBCOlympics.com

10:00 PM

Table Tennis

Men’s Team Bronze Medal Match

NBCOlympics.com

10:30 PM

Beach Volleyball

Women’s Gold Match: AUS (Artacho Del Solar/Clancy) vs USA (April/Alix)

NBCOlympics.com

NBC

11:00 PM

Golf

Women’s Golf Round 3, Part 2

NBCOlympics.com

GOLF

11:30 PM

Olympic Sports

NBC Prime Cont. Coverage (Aug 5)

NBCOlympics.com

NBC

12:00 AM

Volleyball

Women’s Semifinal 1: Serbia vs United States

NBCOlympics.com

CNBC

12:00 AM

Olympic Sports

Team USA Moments (8/6): Part 1

NBCOlympics.com

12:40 AM

Basketball

Women’s Semifinal 1: United States vs Serbia

NBCOlympics.com

NBC

1:00 AM

Boxing

Session 23: Men’s Heavy (Final), Women’s Middle (SF), more

NBCOlympics.com

1:00 AM

Water Polo

Men’s 5th-8th Class. 1: Montenegro vs Croatia

NBCOlympics.com

1:30 AM

Modern Pentathlon

Women’s Swimming, Fencing Bonus Round, Riding Show Jumping

NBCOlympics.com

1:50 AM

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Individual All-Around Qualifications: Part 2 of 2

NBCOlympics.com

2:00 AM

Olympic Sports

USA (Aug 6): Part 1

NBCOlympics.com

USA

2:00 AM

Diving

Men’s 10m Platform – Prelim

NBCOlympics.com

2:30 AM

Cycling

Track: Women’s Madison Final, Men’s Sprint Final, more

NBCOlympics.com

2:30 AM

Water Polo

Men’s Semifinal 1: Greece vs Hungary

NBCOlympics.com

3:30 AM

Track & Field

Session 16: Women’s 20km Walk

NBCOlympics.com

3:30 AM

Olympic Sports

NBCSN (Aug 6): Part 1

Peacock

NBCSN

4:00 AM

Karate

Men’s Kata; Women’s 61kg & Men’s 75kg Kumite: Semis/Final

NBCOlympics.com

4:00 AM

Handball

Women’s Semifinal 1: France vs Sweden

NBCOlympics.com

4:30 AM

Sport Climbing

Women’s Combined Final

NBCOlympics.com

5:00 AM

Soccer

Men’s Bronze Medal Match: Mexico vs Japan

NBCOlympics.com

NBCSN

5:15 AM

Olympic Sports

Olympic Channel (Aug 6): Part 1

NBCOlympics.com

OLYMPIC CHANNEL

5:15 AM

Wrestling

Women’s 53kg, Men’s Freestyle 74kg & 125kg: Medal Matches

NBCOlympics.com

5:20 AM

Water Polo

Men’s 5th-8th Class. 2: Italy vs United States

NBCOlympics.com

6:00 AM

Equestrian

Jumping Team Qualification

NBCOlympics.com

6:00 AM

Field Hockey

Women’s Gold Medal Game: Netherlands vs Argentina

NBCOlympics.com

6:00 AM

Olympic Sports

Tokyo Live

Peacock

PEACOCK

6:30 AM

Modern Pentathlon

Women’s Laser-Run Combined

NBCOlympics.com

6:30 AM

Artistic Swimming

Team – Technical Routine (Prelim)

NBCOlympics.com

6:30 AM

Table Tennis

Men’s Team Gold Medal Match

NBCOlympics.com

6:50 AM

Track & Field

S17 | Finals: M&W 4x100m, M 5K, W 1500, W 400, W Jav; & more

NBCOlympics.com

PEACOCK

6:50 AM

Water Polo

Men’s Semifinal 2: Serbia vs Spain

NBCOlympics.com

7:00 AM

Basketball

Women’s Semifinal 2: Japan vs France

NBCOlympics.com

7:50 AM

Track & Field

Session 17: Women’s Javelin Final

NBCOlympics.com

8:00 AM

Soccer

Women’s Gold Medal Match: Sweden vs Canada

NBCOlympics.com

USA

8:00 AM

Volleyball

Women’s Semifinal 2: Brazil vs South Korea

NBCOlympics.com

8:00 AM

Handball

Women’s Semifinal 2: Norway vs ROC

NBCOlympics.com

8:00 AM

Olympic Sports

Team USA Moments (8/6): Part 2

NBCOlympics.com

10:00 AM

Olympic Sports

USA (Aug 6): Part 2

NBCOlympics.com

USA

When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad started on Friday, July 23 and will end on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 7:00 am ET.

How do I watch the Olympics on TV?

NBC is home to the Olympics and USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. Check your local listings here. For live streaming options, events will air on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

RELATED: For more on the daily TV schedule including more in-depth event information, click here

Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.

