Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels for Thursday
The Tokyo Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and live stream every event. Keep reading to find the Olympics live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, medals count, TV channels, streaming links and more.
For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.
Tokyo Olympics medal count
As of Thursday morning, the United States has 91 total medals including 29 gold, 35 silver and 27 bronze. China is in second place with 74 total medals while the ROC has 58. China currently has the most gold medals with 34.
Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Tokyo medal count, race and tracker for more up-to-date information.
Tokyo Olympics news, live streaming and TV schedule options
Day 14: What to watch Thursday night, Friday morning at the Tokyo Olympics
Note: Live streams are available at NBCOlympics.com and Peacock as well as the NBC Sports App. Times and events subject to change, check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.
Olympics schedule today
Thursday, August 5 schedule (Day 14)
Time (ET)
Sport
Event
Live Stream
TV
11:00 AM
Olympic Sports
Tokyo Gold
PEACOCK
12:00 PM
Olympic Sports
NBC Daytime (Aug 5)
NBC
12:00 PM
Olympic Sports
NBCSN (Aug 5): Part 3
NBCSN
1:00 PM
Olympic Sports
Olympic Channel (Aug 5): Part 2
OLYMPIC CHANNEL
4:00 PM
Olympic Sports
Team USA Moments (8/5): Part 3
4:30 PM
Track & Field
Session 18: Men’s 50km Walk
5:00 PM
Golf
Live from the Olympics: Women’s Round 3
GOLF
6:00 PM
Olympic Sports
USA (Aug 5): Part 3
USA
6:30 PM
Golf
Women’s Golf Round 3, Part 1
GOLF
7:30 PM
Olympic Sports
Tokyo Tonight
PEACOCK
8:00 PM
Olympic Sports
NBC Primetime (Beach Volleyball, Skateboarding, Track & Field)
NBC
8:00 PM
Olympic Sports
CNBC (Aug 5)
CNBC
8:30 PM
Canoe/Kayak
Canoe/Kayak Sprint Heats & Quarterfinals: M/W K-4 500m, more
8:30 PM
Olympic Sports
NBCSN (Aug 5): Part 4
NBCSN
9:00 PM
Karate
Men’s Kata & Women’s 61kg Kumite: Elimination Round
9:00 PM
Beach Volleyball
Women’s Bronze Match: LAT (Graudina/Kravcenoka) vs SUI (Verge-Depre, A./Heidrich)
9:20 PM
Rhythmic Gymnastics
Individual All-Around Qualifications: Part 1 of 2
9:30 PM
Field Hockey
Women’s Bronze Medal Game: Great Britain vs India
10:00 PM
Olympic Sports
Olympic Channel (Aug 5): Part 3
OLYMPIC CHANNEL
10:00 PM
Wrestling
Women’s 50kg, Men’s Free 65kg & 97kg: Elimination (Mat A)
10:00 PM
Wrestling
Women’s 50kg, Men’s Free 65kg & 97kg: Elimination (Mat B)
10:00 PM
Wrestling
Women’s 50kg, Men’s Free 65kg & 97kg: Elimination (Mat C)
10:00 PM
Table Tennis
Men’s Team Bronze Medal Match
10:30 PM
Beach Volleyball
Women’s Gold Match: AUS (Artacho Del Solar/Clancy) vs USA (April/Alix)
NBC
11:00 PM
Golf
Women’s Golf Round 3, Part 2
GOLF
11:30 PM
Olympic Sports
NBC Prime Cont. Coverage (Aug 5)
NBC
12:00 AM
Volleyball
Women’s Semifinal 1: Serbia vs United States
CNBC
12:00 AM
Olympic Sports
Team USA Moments (8/6): Part 1
12:40 AM
Basketball
Women’s Semifinal 1: United States vs Serbia
NBC
1:00 AM
Boxing
Session 23: Men’s Heavy (Final), Women’s Middle (SF), more
1:00 AM
Water Polo
Men’s 5th-8th Class. 1: Montenegro vs Croatia
1:30 AM
Modern Pentathlon
Women’s Swimming, Fencing Bonus Round, Riding Show Jumping
1:50 AM
Rhythmic Gymnastics
Individual All-Around Qualifications: Part 2 of 2
2:00 AM
Olympic Sports
USA (Aug 6): Part 1
USA
2:00 AM
Diving
Men’s 10m Platform – Prelim
2:30 AM
Cycling
Track: Women’s Madison Final, Men’s Sprint Final, more
2:30 AM
Water Polo
Men’s Semifinal 1: Greece vs Hungary
3:30 AM
Track & Field
Session 16: Women’s 20km Walk
3:30 AM
Olympic Sports
NBCSN (Aug 6): Part 1
NBCSN
4:00 AM
Karate
Men’s Kata; Women’s 61kg & Men’s 75kg Kumite: Semis/Final
4:00 AM
Handball
Women’s Semifinal 1: France vs Sweden
4:30 AM
Sport Climbing
Women’s Combined Final
5:00 AM
Soccer
Men’s Bronze Medal Match: Mexico vs Japan
NBCSN
5:15 AM
Olympic Sports
Olympic Channel (Aug 6): Part 1
OLYMPIC CHANNEL
5:15 AM
Wrestling
Women’s 53kg, Men’s Freestyle 74kg & 125kg: Medal Matches
5:20 AM
Water Polo
Men’s 5th-8th Class. 2: Italy vs United States
6:00 AM
Equestrian
Jumping Team Qualification
6:00 AM
Field Hockey
Women’s Gold Medal Game: Netherlands vs Argentina
6:00 AM
Olympic Sports
Tokyo Live
PEACOCK
6:30 AM
Modern Pentathlon
Women’s Laser-Run Combined
6:30 AM
Artistic Swimming
Team – Technical Routine (Prelim)
6:30 AM
Table Tennis
Men’s Team Gold Medal Match
6:50 AM
Track & Field
S17 | Finals: M&W 4x100m, M 5K, W 1500, W 400, W Jav; & more
PEACOCK
6:50 AM
Water Polo
Men’s Semifinal 2: Serbia vs Spain
7:00 AM
Basketball
Women’s Semifinal 2: Japan vs France
7:50 AM
Track & Field
Session 17: Women’s Javelin Final
8:00 AM
Soccer
Women’s Gold Medal Match: Sweden vs Canada
USA
8:00 AM
Volleyball
Women’s Semifinal 2: Brazil vs South Korea
8:00 AM
Handball
Women’s Semifinal 2: Norway vs ROC
8:00 AM
Olympic Sports
Team USA Moments (8/6): Part 2
10:00 AM
Olympic Sports
USA (Aug 6): Part 2
USA
When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad started on Friday, July 23 and will end on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 7:00 am ET.
How do I watch the Olympics on TV?
NBC is home to the Olympics and USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. Check your local listings here. For live streaming options, events will air on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.
