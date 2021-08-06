Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels for Thursday

The Tokyo Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and live stream every event. Keep reading to find the Olympics live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, medals count, TV channels, streaming links and more.

Tokyo Olympics medal count

As of Thursday morning, the United States has 91 total medals including 29 gold, 35 silver and 27 bronze. China is in second place with 74 total medals while the ROC has 58. China currently has the most gold medals with 34.

Tokyo Olympics news, live streaming and TV schedule options

Olympics schedule today

Thursday, August 5 schedule (Day 14)

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream TV 11:00 AM Olympic Sports Tokyo Gold Peacock PEACOCK 12:00 PM Olympic Sports NBC Daytime (Aug 5) NBCOlympics.com NBC 12:00 PM Olympic Sports NBCSN (Aug 5): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 1:00 PM Olympic Sports Olympic Channel (Aug 5): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com OLYMPIC CHANNEL 4:00 PM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (8/5): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com 4:30 PM Track & Field Session 18: Men’s 50km Walk NBCOlympics.com 5:00 PM Golf Live from the Olympics: Women’s Round 3 NBCOlympics.com GOLF 6:00 PM Olympic Sports USA (Aug 5): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com USA 6:30 PM Golf Women’s Golf Round 3, Part 1 NBCOlympics.com GOLF 7:30 PM Olympic Sports Tokyo Tonight Peacock PEACOCK 8:00 PM Olympic Sports NBC Primetime (Beach Volleyball, Skateboarding, Track & Field) NBCOlympics.com NBC 8:00 PM Olympic Sports CNBC (Aug 5) NBCOlympics.com CNBC 8:30 PM Canoe/Kayak Canoe/Kayak Sprint Heats & Quarterfinals: M/W K-4 500m, more NBCOlympics.com 8:30 PM Olympic Sports NBCSN (Aug 5): Part 4 NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 9:00 PM Karate Men’s Kata & Women’s 61kg Kumite: Elimination Round NBCOlympics.com 9:00 PM Beach Volleyball Women’s Bronze Match: LAT (Graudina/Kravcenoka) vs SUI (Verge-Depre, A./Heidrich) NBCOlympics.com 9:20 PM Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual All-Around Qualifications: Part 1 of 2 NBCOlympics.com 9:30 PM Field Hockey Women’s Bronze Medal Game: Great Britain vs India NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Olympic Sports Olympic Channel (Aug 5): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com OLYMPIC CHANNEL 10:00 PM Wrestling Women’s 50kg, Men’s Free 65kg & 97kg: Elimination (Mat A) NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Wrestling Women’s 50kg, Men’s Free 65kg & 97kg: Elimination (Mat B) NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Wrestling Women’s 50kg, Men’s Free 65kg & 97kg: Elimination (Mat C) NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Table Tennis Men’s Team Bronze Medal Match NBCOlympics.com 10:30 PM Beach Volleyball Women’s Gold Match: AUS (Artacho Del Solar/Clancy) vs USA (April/Alix) NBCOlympics.com NBC 11:00 PM Golf Women’s Golf Round 3, Part 2 NBCOlympics.com GOLF 11:30 PM Olympic Sports NBC Prime Cont. Coverage (Aug 5) NBCOlympics.com NBC 12:00 AM Volleyball Women’s Semifinal 1: Serbia vs United States NBCOlympics.com CNBC 12:00 AM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (8/6): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com 12:40 AM Basketball Women’s Semifinal 1: United States vs Serbia NBCOlympics.com NBC 1:00 AM Boxing Session 23: Men’s Heavy (Final), Women’s Middle (SF), more NBCOlympics.com 1:00 AM Water Polo Men’s 5th-8th Class. 1: Montenegro vs Croatia NBCOlympics.com 1:30 AM Modern Pentathlon Women’s Swimming, Fencing Bonus Round, Riding Show Jumping NBCOlympics.com 1:50 AM Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual All-Around Qualifications: Part 2 of 2 NBCOlympics.com 2:00 AM Olympic Sports USA (Aug 6): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com USA 2:00 AM Diving Men’s 10m Platform – Prelim NBCOlympics.com 2:30 AM Cycling Track: Women’s Madison Final, Men’s Sprint Final, more NBCOlympics.com 2:30 AM Water Polo Men’s Semifinal 1: Greece vs Hungary NBCOlympics.com 3:30 AM Track & Field Session 16: Women’s 20km Walk NBCOlympics.com 3:30 AM Olympic Sports NBCSN (Aug 6): Part 1 Peacock NBCSN 4:00 AM Karate Men’s Kata; Women’s 61kg & Men’s 75kg Kumite: Semis/Final NBCOlympics.com 4:00 AM Handball Women’s Semifinal 1: France vs Sweden NBCOlympics.com 4:30 AM Sport Climbing Women’s Combined Final NBCOlympics.com 5:00 AM Soccer Men’s Bronze Medal Match: Mexico vs Japan NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 5:15 AM Olympic Sports Olympic Channel (Aug 6): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com OLYMPIC CHANNEL 5:15 AM Wrestling Women’s 53kg, Men’s Freestyle 74kg & 125kg: Medal Matches NBCOlympics.com 5:20 AM Water Polo Men’s 5th-8th Class. 2: Italy vs United States NBCOlympics.com 6:00 AM Equestrian Jumping Team Qualification NBCOlympics.com 6:00 AM Field Hockey Women’s Gold Medal Game: Netherlands vs Argentina NBCOlympics.com 6:00 AM Olympic Sports Tokyo Live Peacock PEACOCK 6:30 AM Modern Pentathlon Women’s Laser-Run Combined NBCOlympics.com 6:30 AM Artistic Swimming Team – Technical Routine (Prelim) NBCOlympics.com 6:30 AM Table Tennis Men’s Team Gold Medal Match NBCOlympics.com 6:50 AM Track & Field S17 | Finals: M&W 4x100m, M 5K, W 1500, W 400, W Jav; & more NBCOlympics.com PEACOCK 6:50 AM Water Polo Men’s Semifinal 2: Serbia vs Spain NBCOlympics.com 7:00 AM Basketball Women’s Semifinal 2: Japan vs France NBCOlympics.com 7:50 AM Track & Field Session 17: Women’s Javelin Final NBCOlympics.com 8:00 AM Soccer Women’s Gold Medal Match: Sweden vs Canada NBCOlympics.com USA 8:00 AM Volleyball Women’s Semifinal 2: Brazil vs South Korea NBCOlympics.com 8:00 AM Handball Women’s Semifinal 2: Norway vs ROC NBCOlympics.com 8:00 AM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (8/6): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com 10:00 AM Olympic Sports USA (Aug 6): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com USA

When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad started on Friday, July 23 and will end on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 7:00 am ET.

How do I watch the Olympics on TV?

NBC is home to the Olympics and USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. Check your local listings here. For live streaming options, events will air on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

