Olympics: Keyshawn Davis edged by Cuban in gold medal match

Keyshawn Davis’ exit from the Tokyo Olympics will have a silver lining.

The lightweight from Norfolk, Virginia, lost a 4-1 split decision to gifted Cuban Andy Cruz in the gold medal match early Sunday Eastern Time in the U.S., meaning he had to settle for a silver medal.

However, Davis demonstrated special talent throughout the Games, including in his final match.

Davis was 0-3 against the older, more experience Cuban but fought him on roughly even terms in the biggest fight for both men.

The first round was largely a chess match, as both boxers fought carefully. Cruz, countering nicely, won the round on four of the five cards because he found the target more than Davis did.

Andy Cruz gave Cuba its fourth gold medal and fifth medal overall. Julian Finney / Getty Images

Davis, fighting with more urgency, turned the second round into more of a brawl, forcing Cruz into dangerous exchanges. And it was the American who landed more eye-catching shots.

Thus, he won on all five cards in that round.

Then, in Round 3, Davis might’ve too passive for the first few minutes, which allowed Cruz to take control. Davis picked up his pace in the final minute of the round but it was too late.

All five judges had Cruz winning the frame and the fight. The final scores were 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 and 28-29, giving Cuba its fourth gold medal of the 2021 Games.

The U.S. had one more chance to win a gold medal at the time this was posted. American super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. was set to fight Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan for the tournament championship later in the session.

No American had won a gold medal since Andre Ward in 2004.

Related