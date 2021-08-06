When do the Olympics end? Closing Ceremony time, date, TV, live stream, schedule for Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Olympics are coming to a close and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know including the end date, time, Closing Ceremony schedule, live stream and TV info, how to watch and more.

When will the Tokyo Olympics end?

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will come to an end with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The final day will also feature competitions including Track & Field, Volleyball, Water Polo, Boxing, Handball and Basketball.

What time does the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony start?

The Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 8:00 p.m. local time in Japan. It will air live on Peacock at 7:00 a.m. ET on Sunday while the primetime broadcast will air on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Closing Ceremony can also be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Check back later for more TV and live streaming info.

Sunday, August 8 schedule (all times ET)

NBC

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final

Handball – Women’s Final

Water Polo – Men’s Final

Volleyball – Women’s Final

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tokyo Gold

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Closing Ceremony

USA

2 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

Cycling – Track Finals

Water Polo – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Handball – Women’s Final

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon

“End of Olympics” Programming

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Basketball – Women’s Final

CNBC

2 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Boxing – Finals (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Final

3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Baseball – Final

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Soccer – Men’s Final

GOLF CHANNEL

6 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Women’s Final Round

7 a.m.

Closing Ceremony

