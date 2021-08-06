When do the Olympics end? Closing Ceremony time, date, TV, live stream, schedule for Tokyo Games
The Tokyo Olympics are coming to a close and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know including the end date, time, Closing Ceremony schedule, live stream and TV info, how to watch and more.
When will the Tokyo Olympics end?
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will come to an end with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The final day will also feature competitions including Track & Field, Volleyball, Water Polo, Boxing, Handball and Basketball.
What time does the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony start?
The Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 8:00 p.m. local time in Japan. It will air live on Peacock at 7:00 a.m. ET on Sunday while the primetime broadcast will air on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Closing Ceremony can also be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Check back later for more TV and live streaming info.
Sunday, August 8 schedule (all times ET)
NBC
1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Cycling – Track Finals
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final
Handball – Women’s Final
Water Polo – Men’s Final
Volleyball – Women’s Final
7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Tokyo Gold
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Closing Ceremony
USA
2 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)
Cycling – Track Finals
Water Polo – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Handball – Women’s Final
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon
“End of Olympics” Programming
9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Basketball – Women’s Final
CNBC
2 a.m. – 3 a.m.
Boxing – Finals (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
Basketball – Men’s Final
3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Baseball – Final
6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Soccer – Men’s Final
GOLF CHANNEL
6 a.m. – 12 a.m.
Women’s Final Round
PEACOCK
7 a.m.
Closing Ceremony
