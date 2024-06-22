Olympics create golden opportunity for UW's Sarah Franklin, Carter Booth with USA volleyball

MADISON - The 2024 Olympic Games created a golden opportunity for Wisconsin’s Sarah Franklin and Carter Booth.

The returning American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Americans are two of 14 college players who will represent the United States at the NORCECA Women’s Final Six Pan American Cup next week in the Dominican Republic.

The United States' roster for the tournament is normally filled with players from the pool of U.S. senior players, but because the senior team will be preparing for the Paris Olympics, USA Volleyball is using the event to get a jump start on its next Olympic team.

“We are treating NORCECA Final 6 as the first tournament of the new Olympic cycle that eventually leads to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles,” U.S. women’s head coach Karch Kiraly said. “We are really excited about the future possibilities and potential of the athletes on this roster who will represent our women’s senior national team.”

The United States’ run in the tournament begins against Mexico on Thursday followed by a match against Canada next Saturday.

The tournament semifinals are slated for June 29 with medal matches scheduled for June. 30.

Franklin, a senior outside hitter who is the reigning national player of the year, and Booth, a junior middle blocker who was a third-team selection, are joined by seven Big Ten competitors: USC’s Olivia Babcock and Mia Tuaniga, Nebraska’s Merritt Beason, Taylor Landfair and Lexi Rodriguez, Purdue’s Eva Hudson and Penn State’s Jess Mruzik.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: USA volleyball selects Wisconsin's Sarah Franklin, Carter Booth