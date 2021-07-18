Olympics could be the craziest skateboarding contest ever according to professional skater
American skateboarder Jamie Foy explains how the Olympic delay has raised the stakes for every competitor.
American skateboarder Jamie Foy explains how the Olympic delay has raised the stakes for every competitor.
The Bucks are one win away from the franchise's first NBA title in 50 years after beating the Suns 123-119 in Game 5.
Former Warriors champ JaVale McGee is going to be an Olympian.
What will the 2021 preseason AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings.
Should this have counted?
Everything you need to know for the final round of the British Open.
A shooting that occurred outside Nationals Park suspends the game between the Nats and Padres.
The Cubs' trade deadline action began when Jed Hoyer dealt Joc Pederson to the Braves.
Miesha Tate makes a successful return to MMA, picking up a TKO win at UFC on ESPN 26.
Germany walked off the field with five minutes left in the contest.
Teeing off with an iron at the par-5 hole, McIlroy tugged his tee shot towards the hay, pointed left to warn the gallery and then heaved his club with a one-handed toss down the fairway.
Coach John Kavanagh said he was “really, really happy” with McGregor’s performance prior to his leg break at UFC 264
Tadej Pogacar hammered his rivals in the first mountain stages of the Tour and the Slovenian, who is set to retain his title on Sunday, said he could not have done more in the three-week race. The 22-year-old UAE Emirates rider leads Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard by five minutes 20 seconds going into Sunday's largely processional final stage to the Champs Elysees in Paris, and third-placed Richard Carapaz of Ecuador by 7:03. He built his upcoming victory in the Alps, going solo in the eighth stage to Le Grand Bornand to leave Vingegaard, Carapaz and others fighting for second place.
Jordan Spieth continued to display his captivating artistry Saturday and remained in prime position to claim his second Claret Jug.
Trouble seems to follow Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun on the racetrack. Mandaloun got the first Saturday when the son of Into Mischief was awarded the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park after apparent winner Hot Rod Charlie veered in the stretch and caused Midnight Bourbon and his jockey to take a scary fall. The Haskell win also gave Mandaloun a spot in the Breeders Cup Classic at Del Mar in California early November.
Milwaukee's big three carried the day with a combined 88 point
Even without looking, Klay Thompson can get buckets.
Watch Billy Quarantillo scores unusual TKO at Saturday's UFC on ESPN 26.
Royal St. George’s was always destined to be a demanding week for DeChambeau, but it didn’t need to be a disastrous one.
The Chicago Blackhawks have set their protection list ahead of the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft for the Seattle Kraken.
Jrue Holiday seized his chance to give the Milwaukee Bucks the lead in the NBA Finals. Took it right out of Devin Booker's hands, actually. Holiday's steal and alley-oop pass to Giannis Antetokounmpo for a dunk sealed a wild Game 5 and gave the Bucks a 123-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.