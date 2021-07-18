Olympics could be the craziest skateboarding contest ever according to professional skater

Reuters

Tadej Pogacar hammered his rivals in the first mountain stages of the Tour and the Slovenian, who is set to retain his title on Sunday, said he could not have done more in the three-week race. The 22-year-old UAE Emirates rider leads Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard by five minutes 20 seconds going into Sunday's largely processional final stage to the Champs Elysees in Paris, and third-placed Richard Carapaz of Ecuador by 7:03. He built his upcoming victory in the Alps, going solo in the eighth stage to Le Grand Bornand to leave Vingegaard, Carapaz and others fighting for second place.