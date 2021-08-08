Olympics come to an end and Lionel Messi says goodbye – Sunday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 8.
Olympics
Jason Kenny became TeamGB’s Britain’s most successful Olympian.
🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥈🥈@JasonKenny107 our greatest Olympian 🇬🇧
More medals and golds than any other British athlete in history.#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/rtbi9KjK9i
— Team GB (@TeamGB) August 8, 2021
KING OF THE KEIRIN!!! 🤯🤯🤯
JASON KENNY WINS HIS SEVENTH OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL!!! 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇#TeamGB #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/N4GsRdpbTg
— British Cycling (@BritishCycling) August 8, 2021
7x Olympic Champion @JasonKenny107 has done it again! pic.twitter.com/EK5DYWJeZi
— Philip Hindes (@Philip_hindes) August 8, 2021
And received Sir Chris Hoy’s blessing after he surpassed the Scot.
Well done mate, proud of you; Britain’s most successful Olympian of all time!! We had some battles on the track but we had a laugh off it 😁@JasonKenny107 pic.twitter.com/RNGvFCN9fJ
— Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) August 8, 2021
Nicola Adams hailed Olympic middleweight champion Lauren Price.
Well done @LLPrice94 you boxes beautiful today! The tactics were spot on! Enjoy being an Olympic champion, you deserve it 🥇🇬🇧 @gbboxing @TeamGB @Olympics #Boxing pic.twitter.com/1EoFzQZCTO
— Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) August 8, 2021
The boxing ended on a high.
The most successful British Olympic boxing team since Antwerp 1920.
🥇🥇🥈🥈🥉🥉#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/cZMs1YV4FX
— Team GB (@TeamGB) August 8, 2021
Great Britain said goodbye to Tokyo.
Our athletes are making their way into Tokyo's Olympic stadium for the final time 🏟️🔥
It's been a wonderful two weeks, but we can't leave Tokyo without saying a proper goodbye! 🇬🇧 🙏@BenSherman1963#tokyo2020 #teamgb pic.twitter.com/JqLr6UO0CX
— Team GB (@TeamGB) August 8, 2021
As did Hoy.
Almost there.. just the closing ceremony and the highlights show left! 🥴 I’m running on fumes, 30hrs I’ve been up now with a 90min sleep this morning to break it up, but I’ve loved every second of this. Best job in the world (other than actually competing of course!😉) https://t.co/OfHgwcsZ3H
— Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) August 8, 2021
Dan Walker already had one eye on Paris 2024.
Only 3 years until #Paris2024 https://t.co/idgXvdh4Yj
— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) August 8, 2021
While the Paralympics are only 16 days away.
It is such a beautiful flame. 🔥 #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/KlfKkX4y1a
— Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 8, 2021
Golfer Sergio Garcia praised Spain’s efforts in Japan.
Super proud of what Spain did in the Tokyo Olympics! Congratulations to all the Olympians that represented our country and specially to the medal winners, you were amazing!!🇪🇸🥇👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @COE_es
— Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) August 8, 2021
Football
Lionel Messi made an emotional farewell at Barcelona.
When Messi cries, we all cry.Big hug. ❤️ u Leo. pic.twitter.com/wAHhzWrkP3
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2021
Unrepeatable 🐐 pic.twitter.com/xpWRDlHyCq
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2021
So sad watching a clearly very emotional Lionel Messi having to say goodbye to @FCBarcelona. No player in the history of the sport has given so much joy, so many unforgettable moments, so much success to one club.
— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 8, 2021
Leicester were still celebrating Saturday’s Community Shield victory.
🏆🥇All glory to God pic.twitter.com/1aZBLIzNL3
— Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) August 7, 2021
Seniorman Kelechi. pic.twitter.com/Cvq4WzNYtM
— Leicester City (@LCFC) August 8, 2021
Another one for the collection 🏆😉 @LCFC pic.twitter.com/PMTkGN2QHR
— Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) August 7, 2021
Love this feeling 🏆💙 pic.twitter.com/hRh6ToAtjp
— Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) August 7, 2021
Manchester City recapped on Jack Grealish’s debut, despite defeat.
First time putting on the shirt 🥰💙
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klUGiM pic.twitter.com/L5lHVi1L1x
— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 8, 2021
The Premier League turned the clock back.
💭 Six years ago today, an incredible journey began…
🏆 @LCFC 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LnYiclu1jw
— Premier League (@premierleague) August 8, 2021
As did Chelsea.
We signed @Kepa_46 three years ago today! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/g3z8fDl234
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 8, 2021
Happy 30th birthday to Liverpool defender Joel Matip.
Enjoy your 30th birthday, Joel! 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/pdWoV8LD4d
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 8, 2021
West Ham birthday boys.
Today we're wishing many happy returns to Phil Parkes and Julian Dicks! 🥳
Two West Ham United legends ⚒ pic.twitter.com/JtsKva6Ufj
— West Ham United (@WestHam) August 8, 2021
Jesse Lingard was feeling better after contracting Covid.
Feeling much better 💪🏾 thank you for all the messages ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ip15HUKdjz
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 8, 2021
Paul Pogba was getting excited.
It’s time for the 𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙎𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙊𝙉! 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/5aBDyLeIwI
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) August 8, 2021
Formula One
Happy 68th birthday to 1992 world champion Nigel Mansell.
Happy birthday, @NigelMansell! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/KrfvMDgnMS
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 8, 2021
One of the greatest F1 drivers of the 80s and 90s turns 68 today – happy birthday, Nigel Mansell! 🎂 🙌
Here he is on one of the best days of his career, when Mansell Mania gripped Silverstone during his championship-winning season in 1992 🇬🇧#F1 @nigelmansell @WilliamsRacing pic.twitter.com/GDh3D0NiIJ
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 8, 2021
Tanti auguri @NigelMansell 🥳
All the best from your @ScuderiaFerrari family ❤️#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/77EkmmxtuH
— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) August 8, 2021
Cricket
There was rain at the cricket.
No action in the first session of day five due to persistent rain at Trent Bridge ☔
Early lunch has been called.#ENGvIND | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/Q0dYa62ibv
— ICC (@ICC) August 8, 2021
Frustrating ☔️
Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/0cpdv7coXv#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/SAbIraLZBx
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 8, 2021
Happy birthday former Middlesex and England seamer Angus Fraser.
Happy birthday to former England fast bowler Angus Fraser 🎂
In 88 internationals he picked up 224 wickets at 27.89, including 13 five-wicket hauls. pic.twitter.com/hKnzTp3a7c
— ICC (@ICC) August 8, 2021
Rugby union
Happy Birthday Toby Flood.
Happy Birthday to @tobyflood who turns 36 today 🎁🎉 pic.twitter.com/g4yLDGRR4N
— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) August 8, 2021
KP had his say on the Lions tour.
The Lions tour shouldn’t have happened. A complete non-event without the fans screaming in the stadium in those last few min yesterday. But, HUGE RESPECT to the @lionsofficial for staying the duration, during a troubled time in SA!
— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 8, 2021
While the Lions picked themselves up after Saturday’s series defeat.
Win, lose or draw, we are always together.
Four nations, one team 🦁#LionsRugby pic.twitter.com/B0EzED4Rmj
— British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) August 8, 2021