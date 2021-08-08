Olympics come to an end and Lionel Messi says goodbye – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 8.

Olympics

Jason Kenny became TeamGB’s Britain’s most successful Olympian.

🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥈🥈@JasonKenny107 our greatest Olympian 🇬🇧 More medals and golds than any other British athlete in history.#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/rtbi9KjK9i — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 8, 2021

KING OF THE KEIRIN!!! 🤯🤯🤯 JASON KENNY WINS HIS SEVENTH OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL!!! 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇#TeamGB #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/N4GsRdpbTg — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) August 8, 2021

7x Olympic Champion @JasonKenny107 has done it again! pic.twitter.com/EK5DYWJeZi — Philip Hindes (@Philip_hindes) August 8, 2021

And received Sir Chris Hoy’s blessing after he surpassed the Scot.

Well done mate, proud of you; Britain’s most successful Olympian of all time!! We had some battles on the track but we had a laugh off it 😁@JasonKenny107 pic.twitter.com/RNGvFCN9fJ — Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) August 8, 2021

Nicola Adams hailed Olympic middleweight champion Lauren Price.

The boxing ended on a high.

The most successful British Olympic boxing team since Antwerp 1920. 🥇🥇🥈🥈🥉🥉#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/cZMs1YV4FX — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 8, 2021

Great Britain said goodbye to Tokyo.

Our athletes are making their way into Tokyo's Olympic stadium for the final time 🏟️🔥 It's been a wonderful two weeks, but we can't leave Tokyo without saying a proper goodbye! 🇬🇧 🙏@BenSherman1963#tokyo2020 #teamgb pic.twitter.com/JqLr6UO0CX — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 8, 2021

As did Hoy.

Almost there.. just the closing ceremony and the highlights show left! 🥴 I’m running on fumes, 30hrs I’ve been up now with a 90min sleep this morning to break it up, but I’ve loved every second of this. Best job in the world (other than actually competing of course!😉) https://t.co/OfHgwcsZ3H — Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) August 8, 2021

Dan Walker already had one eye on Paris 2024.

While the Paralympics are only 16 days away.

Golfer Sergio Garcia praised Spain’s efforts in Japan.

Super proud of what Spain did in the Tokyo Olympics! Congratulations to all the Olympians that represented our country and specially to the medal winners, you were amazing!!🇪🇸🥇👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @COE_es — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) August 8, 2021

Football

Lionel Messi made an emotional farewell at Barcelona.

When Messi cries, we all cry.Big hug. ❤️ u Leo. pic.twitter.com/wAHhzWrkP3 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2021

So sad watching a clearly very emotional Lionel Messi having to say goodbye to @FCBarcelona. No player in the history of the sport has given so much joy, so many unforgettable moments, so much success to one club. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 8, 2021

Leicester were still celebrating Saturday’s Community Shield victory.

🏆🥇All glory to God pic.twitter.com/1aZBLIzNL3 — Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) August 7, 2021

Love this feeling 🏆💙 pic.twitter.com/hRh6ToAtjp — Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) August 7, 2021

Manchester City recapped on Jack Grealish’s debut, despite defeat.

The Premier League turned the clock back.

💭 Six years ago today, an incredible journey began… 🏆 @LCFC 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LnYiclu1jw — Premier League (@premierleague) August 8, 2021

As did Chelsea.

Happy 30th birthday to Liverpool defender Joel Matip.

Enjoy your 30th birthday, Joel! 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/pdWoV8LD4d — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 8, 2021

West Ham birthday boys.

Today we're wishing many happy returns to Phil Parkes and Julian Dicks! 🥳 Two West Ham United legends ⚒ pic.twitter.com/JtsKva6Ufj — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 8, 2021

Jesse Lingard was feeling better after contracting Covid.

Feeling much better 💪🏾 thank you for all the messages ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ip15HUKdjz — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 8, 2021

Paul Pogba was getting excited.

It’s time for the 𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙎𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙊𝙉! 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/5aBDyLeIwI — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) August 8, 2021

Formula One

Happy 68th birthday to 1992 world champion Nigel Mansell.

One of the greatest F1 drivers of the 80s and 90s turns 68 today – happy birthday, Nigel Mansell! 🎂 🙌 Here he is on one of the best days of his career, when Mansell Mania gripped Silverstone during his championship-winning season in 1992 🇬🇧#F1 @nigelmansell @WilliamsRacing pic.twitter.com/GDh3D0NiIJ — Formula 1 (@F1) August 8, 2021

Cricket

There was rain at the cricket.

No action in the first session of day five due to persistent rain at Trent Bridge ☔ Early lunch has been called.#ENGvIND | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/Q0dYa62ibv — ICC (@ICC) August 8, 2021

Happy birthday former Middlesex and England seamer Angus Fraser.

Happy birthday to former England fast bowler Angus Fraser 🎂 In 88 internationals he picked up 224 wickets at 27.89, including 13 five-wicket hauls. pic.twitter.com/hKnzTp3a7c — ICC (@ICC) August 8, 2021

Rugby union

Happy Birthday Toby Flood.

Happy Birthday to @tobyflood who turns 36 today 🎁🎉 pic.twitter.com/g4yLDGRR4N — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) August 8, 2021

KP had his say on the Lions tour.

The Lions tour shouldn’t have happened. A complete non-event without the fans screaming in the stadium in those last few min yesterday. But, HUGE RESPECT to the @lionsofficial for staying the duration, during a troubled time in SA! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 8, 2021

While the Lions picked themselves up after Saturday’s series defeat.