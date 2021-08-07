Olympics closing ceremony, infrastructure bill, tax holiday: 5 things to know this weekend

We're almost to the finish line of a bizarre and memorable Olympics

After heartwarming, triumphant moments and despite heartbreaking ones, the Tokyo Olympics are coming to a close, with the closing ceremony set to take place Sunday in Tokyo, Japan, at 7 a.m. ET, after the finals for women's volleyball, men's water polo and boxing. Little is known about what exactly the closing ceremony will entail except for a theme: "Worlds We Share." The Games will go down in history for more than the usual record-breaking performances. The pandemic loomed over the Olympics for more than a year, resulting in a delay and many restrictions. Athletes competed in empty stadiums, without spectators, and almost 100 virus cases were tied to the Olympics before the opening ceremony even happened. Still, good things happened too, with the debut of four new sports, more mixed-gender events and more LGBTQ+ representation, especially for the transgender community. So while some may want to forget these Games, there are many reasons to remember them.

Senate edges toward vote on Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Senators are convening for a rare weekend session on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which could wrap up swiftly with passage of the $1 trillion package or drag out for days by opponents trying to slow President Joe Biden's big priority. Senators appear on track to approve the bill, despite a rocky week on Capitol Hill. Saturday's session will launch with a crucial 60-vote hurdle that will determine if the alliance between Republicans and Democrats holds. Ten Republicans need to join all Democrats to advance it past a filibuster. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has so far allowed the bill to progress, and his vote will be one to watch. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has vowed to keep senators in session until they finish. "It's a bill that would end years of gridlock in Washington and create millions of good-paying jobs, put America on a new path to win the race for the economy in the 21st century," Biden said Friday.

Sherriff in New York to hold news conference on Cuomo accuser's complaint

After news a woman has filed a criminal complaint against Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Albany County, New York, the sheriff there, Craig Apple, will hold a news conference Saturday for what he tweeted is "a compliant containing allegations against the Governor." Apple told the New York Post the complaint could lead to criminal charges if the claims are substantiated. An aide to Cuomo who accused him of groping her at the Executive Mansion last year filed the complaint, the sheriff's office said. The woman, whose name has not been made public, is referred to as "Executive Assistant #1" in a blistering state attorney general's report released Tuesday on allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo.

Live in one of these 11 states? You can shop tax-free this weekend.

Back-to-school sales tax holidays kick off Friday in eight states – Iowa, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia – joining Florida, whose 10-day tax holiday started July 31. Arkansas’ two-tax holiday starts Saturday, and Maryland's tax-free week begins Sunday. The tax savings are open to all even those without children, but criteria vary by state. Online shopping also is tax-free during the holidays. The back-to-school shopping season, the second-biggest period for retailers, usually kicks off in mid-July and peaks in mid-August. This year, consumers are starting earlier than in past years amid possible shortages of core items like backpacks and shoes.

Several cruise lines tightening restrictions for passengers

Cruise lines are boosting measures on U.S. sailings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on ships as the delta variant continues to spread across the nation and globe. Starting on ships departing Sunday and later in U.S. waters, in "an abundance of caution" and in response to rising COVID-19 cases because of the delta variant, Princess said all passengers will be asked to wear masks in spaces such as elevators, shops, the casino and other select areas except when eating or drinking. Masks will be required during embarkation and disembarkation, too. Princess Cruises said Thursday that it would be adding a mask requirement on board its ships in addition to a testing requirement for passengers. Other cruise lines, such as Carnival and Holland America Line, are adding their own restrictions in August as well.

