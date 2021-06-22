Olympics Champ Simone Biles Is Absolutely Slaying in Her New Red Bikini Instagram

The internet is here for Simone Biles’s Instagram content ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Weeks after the four-time Olympic gold medalist dominated in the U.S. Gymnastics Championship, Simone posted a fun new Instagram. Alongside two pictures of herself striking a pose in a tie-top red bikini set and oval-shaped shades, Simone wrote, “summer is a state of mind 💋.”

Loving Simone’s boss energy from the photos, her fans left lots of fire emojis in the comments section as well as positive and encouraging messages. “OMG SO PRETTY,” one fan wrote. “GOAT,” another said. “Shine Goddess,” someone else remarked.

It’s awesome to see Simone taking some time to soak up the sun and enjoy her summer before the U.S. Olympic gymnastic trials on June 25 and 27. While she hasn’t yet been officially placed on Team USA for the 2021 games, she is a huge favorite to finish on top and win out in Tokyo later this summer.

When she’s not competing, hanging out with her boyfriend, football player Jonathan Owens, or posing for fun bikini selfies, Simone told Women’s Health that she works out six to seven hours a day (hence, the six-pack abs). Especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which caused the delay of the summer Olympics by a year, she made sure to keep up with her workout schedule.

“I’ve been doing more body work, so, abs, arms, legs,” she previously told Today last April. “The other day, I did a Youtube, it was like a twerk workout, I guess. Yes, it was a twerkout! But it was a lot of squatting and conditioning, so I got my legs going, and walking my dog. We’re doing press handstands and handstand holds and stuff like that.”

That’s what it takes to be the greatest of all time!



