Olympics blow for Walsh as Broadhurst misses out

Aidan Walsh and Amy Broadhurst both went down to quarter-final defeats in Thailand [Getty Images]

Ireland's Aidan Walsh will take part in a box-off for an Olympic Games spot after losing his quarter-final at the Thailand qualifier on Friday.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist from Belfast was beaten 4-1 by Jordan's Zeyad Eashash after being deducted two points for holding.

Five places are up for grabs in the light-middleweight division and the four losing quarter-finalists will box off for that final berth.

However, Amy Broadhurst's hopes of making the Paris Games after over after her 4-1 quarter-final defeat by Yeonji Oh of Korea in the 60kg division.

The Dundalk woman, who won World, European and Commonwealth Games titles two years ago, needed to finish in the top three to secure a first Olympics appearance.

The 27-year-old won the opening round but Oh kept Broadhurst close and restricted the number of punches she could land.

Broadhurst switched to Great Britain in March after not being selected in the Ireland team for the final qualifier in Bangkok.

Broadhurst, who holds a British passport as her father was born in England, progressed to the quarter-finals after a unanimous 5-0 win over Canada's Terris Smith.