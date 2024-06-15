Olympics BBC commentator and sports patron honoured

A seasoned BBC athletics commentator said his TV profile helped him to promote sports in his local area, as he received an MBE.

Stuart Storey from Ware in Hertfordshire is one of hundreds being recognised in the King’s birthday honours list.

The 81-year-old competed in the 1968 Mexico Games in the 110m hurdles, before spending 40 years working for the BBC.

He also oversaw the building of Wodson Park sports centre in 1989 and is still its chair.

"It was on the basis of being a broadcaster that I was able to get people locally together to start the venture of Wodson Park," he said.

The venue has grown from just one sports hall and is now the largest multi-purpose indoor sports and leisure facility in East Hertfordshire.

Mr Storey said the MBE was a "complete surprise" and "an honour".

"It’s always nice to be recognised. This project I was involved with started in 1989, so it’s been a long time," he said.

Mr Storey has fond memories of the 10 summer Olympics he covered for the BBC, starting with Montreal in 1976.

"I enjoyed Barcelona in ‘92 and then of course Sydney in 2000 was a really superb Games. I thought Beijing would take some beating, but I think we did it in London 2012.

“Each one of those had their own distinctive differences, and therefore enjoyed it immensely, London was superb."

"It was always nice to commentate on Usain Bolt of course," he added.

He said it was “an absolute pleasure” to work with mentor David Coleman who taught him the art of commentary.

"David told me, ‘This is TV. The commentator says what the picture does not say."

"You meet so many different people and commentators from different countries.

"One time the Japanese were screaming and shouting so loudly I couldn’t hear myself," he recalled.

The MBE recognises his "services to Sport and to the community in East Hertfordshire", which he said keeps him active.

"I’m now retired, but it’s a busy job being retired! It’s harder than working", he said.

