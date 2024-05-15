Olympics astronaut? Sailor Hans Henken has lofty aspirations

(NEXSTAR) – When sailor Hans Henken competes for Team USA in Paris, it will mark his first Olympics games. But this momentous feat is just the start.

Henken earned a master’s and bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering at Stanford and hasn’t ruled out becoming an astronaut after he’s done sailing for the U.S. men’s team.

“I think NASA has open applications every four years,” Henken pointed out. “So, maybe I’ll put my hat in the ring and see if I can be a part of that.”

Hans and teammate Ian Barrows secured their spot in Paris by winning the Men’s Skiff 49er event at the U.S. Olympic Trials in January.

