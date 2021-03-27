American Nathan Chen lands 5 quads to win third consecutive world title ahead of 2022 Beijing

Nathan Chen became the first American since Scott Hamilton to win a third consecutive World Figure Skating Championships men's title on Saturday.

Chen landed five quads — the four-rotation jumps that he's known for landing — in a free skate that analyst Johnny Weir called "technical wizardry." He overcame a 8.13-point deficit from a disappointing short program to surpass two-time Olympic champ Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan in the competition in Stockholm, Sweden.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say this was my best free program ever, but it’s definitely one that I’ll remember forever and cherish being able to skate like that,” he said, via NBC Sports. “I was in a position where, in theory, I can come back, but realistically I know these guys are going to lay down [strong programs].”

He earned 320.88 points, winning by 29.11 over Yuma Kagiyama. Hanyu earned bronze. He is the second man to three-peat in the last 20 years, joining Canadian Patrick Chan.

Chen is now solidly the skater to beat at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

🏆 Nathan Chen skates a clean program to reclaim his World title in the Men's Free Skating at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships!



Final results: https://t.co/VIQO2st2ql#WorldFigure #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/KDtcsZjWcO — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) March 27, 2021

Chen, 21, is undefeated since he placed fifth at the 2018 Olympics. It's his 10th individual gold in a row. He has a bronze medal in team figure skating from the Pyeongchang Games.

More from Yahoo Sports: