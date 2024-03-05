Olympics 2024: Eilish McColgan still confident of 'outside medal' success

Eilish McColgan still believes she can win a medal at the 2024 Olympics

Eilish McColgan still has her sights set on a medal at the Paris Olympics despite a difficult 10 months.

A training injury saw the distance runner miss the World Championships and the London Marathon last year.

The 33-year-old Scot has also been grieving the death last November of her stepfather John Nuttall.

"I have come back from a hell of a lot worse than this," said McColgan, who won gold in the 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

"So I am still here and I still think that even though I had a challenging 2023 I still think I have the capabilities of making the team.

"I have the qualifying time so that is the hardest part out of the way. I just need to show I am not injured and on the right path towards the Olympics. I feel confident."

Qualifying for the team would make her the first Scottish athlete to compete at four summer Olympic Games.

"Making the team will be a big enough challenge at this point considering the amount of time I have been off and coming from where I have been - but I would never write myself off," she added.

"I need to get into the same shape that I got into last March and April then I will definitely be setting my sights on sneaking an outside medal.

"Winning might be outside my realm but there's no reason I can't be looking for one of those outside medals but I have to get myself back into shape."