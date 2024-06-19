Olympic wrestling champ Snyder shares knowledge, faith at FCA camp

Jun. 19—HARPERSFIELD — A mission that started when Kyle Snyder was five years old continues next month with a third trip to the Olympics.

Snyder, a three-time NCAA wrestling champion at The Ohio State University, stopped off at SPIRE Academy on Monday to give a clinic to 90 wrestlers and share his faith with more than 150 campers total.

Snyder is the youngest Olympic gold medalist and the youngest world champion in American wrestling history. In the 97 kg class, he won gold at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and silver at Tokyo in 2020.

Snyder hopes to come home from France with another medal later this summer.

Snyder said he started wrestling at the age of five in Maryland where he went on to have an amazing career as a high school wrestler going 179-0. He only conceded a single takedown.

A commitment to excellence started the dream and commitment to hard work made it happen.

"I always wanted to be the best in the world at whatever I did," he said.

Snyder said football was his first love and in eighth grade he was dominant.

The only trouble, though, was the growth stopped.

"I am the same height [5-foot-11] and weight [213] pounds, with the same beard I had [in eighth grade]," he said with a laugh.

When Snyder realized wrestling was probably the ticket to a college athletic career, he started to think of the Olympics in eighth grade.

Snyder said he was offered the opportunity to move to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, as a senior in high school. He made the decision after discussions with his family to go to Colorado.

Snyder said he lived by himself in a dorm room at the training center and began to attend Bible studies.

Zak Taylor attended the clinic to help demonstrate drills for Snyder.

Taylor said he got into wrestling as a child when he went to see an Ohio State-Penn State dual match in Columbus, and Snyder was on the team.

Taylor went on to wrestle at the University of Nebraska and is now competing for the University of Mount Union.

Taylor said he never dreamed he would have the chance to wrestle drills with his idol.

Many of the campers, from the very young to high school students, gathered around Snyder and asked for autographs during breaks in the camp.

He also encouraged the young wrestlers as he walked around the wrestling room making suggestions as he went.

Snyder also had a friend, and former teammate, at the camp.

Nathan Tomasello, a former Ohio State University NCAA champion at 125, helpied the young wrestlers learn the sport as well.

As Tomasello prepared to leave, the pair shared a brief hug with Snyder and wished him well in Paris.

Snyder said he doesn't do a lot of clinic but because of the faith component he decided to attend the camp.

Snyder earned his spot at the Olympics after qualifying the U.S. Wrestling Trials in April at Penn State University.

He said he lives in State College and trains at Penn State. In several weeks, Snyder will catch a plan to France and begin preparation for the games that start in late July.

He said numerous Russians, now competing for other countries, stand in his way of earning another medal.