Olympic women's golf field: Full list of 60 players who qualified for Paris

The 60-player field for the Olympic women’s golf competition is set, with the latest update of the Rolex Rankings.

Three Americans will compete at Le Golf National in Paris, France, Aug. 7-10: Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang, the world Nos. 1, 2 and 9, respectively. Ally Ewing tied fifth at the KPMG Women’s PGA, but she played her final nine holes in 1 over and only jumped to No. 16 in the world rankings, a spot away from becoming an Olympian.

Two players can qualify per country unless they are ranked inside the top 15 in the OWGR, then up to four can earn spots.

South Korea will now get three Olympians after Amy Yang won her first major title Sunday at Sahalee and rose from No. 20 to No. 5 in the Rolex Rankings. She’ll join world No. 3 Jin Young Ko and No. 13 Hyo Joo Kim in Paris.

With Yang giving South Korea three players, that knocked Austria's Sarah Schober, at No. 330 in the world rankings, out.

Here’s a look at the 60 players who qualified (world ranking as of June 24 in parentheses):

U.S.

Nelly Korda (1)

Lilia Vu (2)

Rose Zhang (9)

SOUTH KOREA

Jin Young Ko (3)

Amy Yang (5)

Hyo-Joo Kim (13)

CHINA

Ruoning Yin (4)

Xiyu Lin (15)

FRANCE

Celine Boutier (6)

Perrine Delacour (75)

AUSTRALIA

Hannah Green (7)

Minjee Lee (11)

GREAT BRITAIN

Charley Hull (8)

Georgia Hall (36)

JAPAN

Yuka Saso (10)

Miyu Yamashita (19)

THAILAND

Atthaya Thitikul (12)

Patty Tavatanakit (25)

CANADA

Brooke M. Henderson (14)

Alena Sharp (292)

NEW ZEALAND

Lydia Ko (17)

Momoka Kobori (293)

SWEDEN

Maja Stark (21)

Linn Grant (26)

SPAIN

Carlota Ciganda (30)

Azahara Munoz (109)

IRELAND

Leona Maguire (32)

Stephanie Meadow (134)

SOUTH AFRICA

Ashleigh Buhai (41)

Paula Reto (196)

INDIA

Aditi Ashok (60)

Diksha Dagar (167)

MEXICO

Gaby Lopez (62)

Maria Fassi (186)

GERMANY

Esther Henseleit (64)

Alexandra Forsterling (69)

SWITZERLAND

Albane Valenzuela (70)

Morgane Metraux (127)

DENMARK

Emily Kristine Pedersen (87)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (106)

CHINESE TAPEI

Peiyun Chien (88)

Wei-Ling Hsu (161)

NETHERLANDS

Anne van Dam (108)

Dewi Weber (302)

PHILIPPINES

Bianca Pagdanganan (113)

Dottie Ardina (298)

BELGIUM

Manon de Roey (154)

AUSTRIA

Emma Spitz (178)

SINGAPORE

Shannon Tan (181)

NORWAY

Celine Borge (187)

Madelene Stavnar (307)

CZECH REPUBLIC

Klara Davidson Spilkova (192)

Sara Kouskova (290)

COLOMBIA

Mariajo Uribe (198)

ITALY

Alessandra Fanali (211)

MALAYSIA

Ashley Lau (279)

FINLAND

Ursula Wikstrom (286)

Noora Komulainen (301)

SLOVENIA

Ana Belac (288)

MOROCCO

Ines Laklalech (321)