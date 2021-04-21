Olympic women’s football draw: Britain face hosts Japan at Tokyo 2020
Great Britain’s women’s football team have been drawn to face hosts Japan in the rearranged 2020 Olympics football tournament.
England’s interim manager Hege Riise will take charge of Team GB, who are taking part in only their second Games having also featured at the 2012 Olympics in London.
They were drawn in Group E alongside Japan as well as Canada and Chile, who they will face in their opening fixture.
Teams in each group will play one another on a round-robin basis, with the top two teams of each group and the two best third-placed teams advancing to the quarter-finals.
