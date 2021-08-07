Olympic volleyball player has McAlester roots

Aug. 7—An Oklahoman is a member of the USA volleyball team playing for Olympic gold — and some might remember her growing up in McAlester.

Micha Hancock won state and national championships before going on to play professionally and becoming the first Oklahoman to play on an Olympic volleyball team, which is playing for gold at the Tokyo Olympics this weekend.

McAlester teacher Anita Burns helped coach a club volleyball team Hancock played on before her family moved to Edmond just prior to her high school career. Burns said she believes Hancock can serve as inspiration to volleyball players she coaches at McAlester's Puterbaugh Middle School.

"I tell them 'her career started right here on this hardwood just like yours is,'" Burns said.

The McAlester resident said she enjoyed being around Hancock and her family during their time in McAlester.

Burns said Hancock demonstrated elite all-around skills on the Team Extreme club team out of McAlester prior to the Hancock family moving to Edmond before 2007.

"She could jump out of the gym...and this young lady always had good hands," Burns said. "She was quick to get to the ball and she could always put good hands on the ball to put it up.

"If you don't have a setter to put ball in a hittable area, you don't have anything at that level," Burns added. "And our level of play with that club team was better than a lot of what we saw in Oklahoma...and she was a big part of that."

Hancock went on to play club ball at Oklahoma Peak Performance and coached by former U.S. Men's Sitting National Team head coach Edgar Miraku. She helped the club team win bronze at the 2009 Girls' Junior National Championships and led Oklahoma Region to gold at the 2010 High Performance Championships.

She led Edmond Memorial to Class 6A state titles in 2007, 2009, and 2010 on her way to all-state and All-America honors, plus being named the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year twice.

Hancock went on to play at Penn State, where she was a member of two national championship teams, was that national championship Most Outstanding Player in 2013, and thrice received All-America honors.

She was named the national player of the year in 2014 and finished her career as Penn State's all-time career leader in service aces and fifth all-time in assists.

Hancock then started her professional career in Italy, Poland and Puerto Rico, and has played with Igor Gorgonzola Novara in Italy's top league since 2019.

She became a U.S. National Team member in 2016 and had success.

Hancock helped win bronze at the 2016 Pan American Cup and gold at the 2017 Pan American Cup with honors as the best server. She also won gold at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Final Round in 2018 and 2021, adding a gold at the 2019 Pan American Cup with honors as best server.

She also got the call for this year's Olympic Games.

Team USA beat Serbia in three sets in the Tokyo Olympics semifinals in advancing to the gold medal game against Brazil. The game will be broadcast at 11:30 p.m. CDT on the USA network and on the NBC Peacock streaming app.

