Olympic Village's COVID-19 bubble sees first positive test

Less than a week before the Olympics' opening ceremony in Tokyo, COVID-19 has breached the bubble in the Olympic Village.

Olympic organizers reported Saturday that a resident of the Village has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK. They are one of 45 positive cases among Olympic athletes and staff since July 1, but the first overseas visitor in the Village.

That's not exactly what you want to see as the rest of the world's elite athletes fly into Tokyo, but positive cases were probably inevitable considering we're talking about thousands of athletes from all over the world with varying levels of vaccinations.

COVID-19 cases are again on the rise around Tokyo, which reported 1,308 new cases on Thursday, it's highest mark since Jan. 21, per the Associated Press. For 26 straight days, case numbers have been higher than they were one week previously.

Organizers tried their best to create a bubble in the Village, requiring athletes to undergo daily COVID-19 tests, wear masks when not sleeping, eating or competing, urging social distancing and limiting them to their accommodations and competition venues.

