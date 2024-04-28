Olympic trials wrap up in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Dozens of people from around the country braved the high winds for the final day of the highly anticipated Olympic trials.

The U.S Olympic trials were held at RIVERSPORT in Oklahoma City.

On Saturday coaches and athletes attended the last day of trials hoping to secure a spot on Team USA.

“It’s been pretty dramatic,” said Liam Makaloff, a coach from Colorado. “I’m super impressed with the amount of turnout we’ve had.”

Paddlers of all ages competed in various canoe-kayak events and some were even dropped from a 15-foot bridge into the water where they raced down the 1,000 foot course.

“It’s a small enough sport still in America that you can get into it when you’re 14, 15, and within a few months you’re rubbing shoulders with that year’s Olympians,” said Makaloff.

16-year-old Isabella Altman said she started paddling several years ago and came all the way from Washington, D.C. to compete in her first Olympic trail run.

“The community is awesome. They’re all supporters, all are so friendly,” said Altman.

Altman said regardless of the outcome, the support from other athletes and coaches has been unforgettable.

“It’s really exciting to be able to do it finally,” said Altman.

Evy Leibfarth qualified in both women’s canoe slalom and kayak events.

Casey Eichfeld qualified in men’s canoe slalom.

The two are now heading to Paris as the countdown for the 2024 Olympics is underway.

