The Olympic Trials in Eugene: Traffic, parking, tips

Thousands of athletes, their families, and fans will descend on Hayward Field in Eugene this week for the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

The eight-day competition starts on Friday and ends June 30 and will determine who will qualify to be inside the State de France in northern Paris when the track and field portion of the Summer Games begins Aug. 2.

With an increase in tourism and traffic expected to hit the Eugene and Springfield area, here's all you need to know about the street closures, transportation services, and parking plans available for attendees.

Road closures planned around Hayward Field

Hayward Field is located at the University of Oregon at 1530 Agate Street in Eugene. To accommodate the event, parking lots and streets around the stadium will be closed.

On Monday night, East 18th Ave. and Agate Street closed to the public. Portions of East 15th Ave. and East 17th Ave. near Hayward Field were also blocked off from traffic.

Starting Friday, access to East 13th Ave. and University Street will be limited to use for University of Oregon business.

The following parking lots on campus will be closed to permit holders:

June 16 to July 4: Lot 38 closed

June 18 to June 30: Lots 29A, 30, 34A, 34C, 34E, 46, 55, and a half of Lot 51 will be closed.

June 19 to June 30: University Street South closed

June 21 to June 30: Lots 37, 43, and all of University Street closed

June 29: Lot 33 closed

According to the University, permit holders can park in lower-priced zones, including C zones and the Millrace Garage.

Parking and transportation to Hayward Field

Parking for guests and spectators will be available near Autzen Stadium where a free park and ride shuttle will commute visitors to and from Hayward Field every 30 minutes.

The shuttle will be available on the following dates:

Friday, June 21 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 22 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 23 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Monday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 27 from 1:15 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, June 28 from 1:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 from 1:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, June 30 from 1:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

ADA Parking for people with disabilities will be available at lot 37 located on the south side of East 13th Ave. between Agate Street and Franklin Blvd.

A bike valet will be located on Gerlinger Lawn off University Street and 15th Ave for anyone commuting by bicycle.

According to the university, people can also commute to Hayward Field by using the PeaceHealth Rides app where people can find and get access to self-service bike rentals from hubs throughout central Eugene, many of which are adjacent to free parking at places like Skinner's Butte, Lane Events Center, and the YMCA.

Lane County Public Transportation District buses will also be operating during the Trials and can take people from Hayward Field to other bus stops along its route in Eugene. Taxi and rideshare services like Oregon Taxi, Lyft, and Uber will also available for commuters.

