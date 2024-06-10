Olympic torch replica touring city schools

The replica of the Olympic torch is touring 92 schools across Wolverhampton ahead of the WolvOlympics [ConnectEd Partnership]

A replica of the Olympic torch is touring 92 schools across Wolverhampton ahead of a local celebration of the Olympic Games.

The WolvOlympics is being organised by the ConnectEd Partnership and follows the success of the Community Games, held in 2022 to mark the Commonwealth Games coming to Birmingham.

After being visited by the torch, the city's schools will enjoy two weeks of activities so students can learn new skills while enjoying sport and physical activity.

The torch began its journey on Monday 20 May and is visiting five schools a day until it reaches its final destination of Broadmeadow Special School.

An opening ceremony was held last month at indoor skatepark Just Ramps, in recognition that skateboarding will be contested for the first time at this year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Pupils from Palmers Cross Primary, the first school to receive the torch, were invited to watch a demonstration of professional skateboarding and breakdancing - another new Olympic sport - and then got the chance to have a go themselves.

They then took the torch back to their school before it began to make its way to 91 other schools across the city.

Sam Perks from ConnectEd, a partnership of more than a 100 city schools, said: "We are very excited to be embarking on another journey around the city, visiting our schools and taking part in the celebrations they have planned.

“It is so important to bring schools together to highlight how sport and physical activity can positively impact our health and well-being, not just physically, but mentally too.”

Bal Kaur, consultant in public health with the City of Wolverhampton Council, said: "Regular physical activity is really important for children and young people.

“It can improve their heart health, build strong bones and muscles, control weight and help lift their mood, and pupils across Wolverhampton are being invited to take part in a summer of sport – and celebrate the Paris Olympic Games – with their very own WolvOlympics."

