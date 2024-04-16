Olympic torch relay begins 3,100-mile journey from Greece to Paris

The lighted Olympic torch is readied in Olympia, Greece, early Tuesday for its 3,100-mile relay journey to Paris for the official opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on July 26. Photo by George Vitsaras/EPA-EFE

April 16 (UPI) -- A symbolic lighting of the Olympic torch early Tuesday in Olympia, Greece, heralded the coming of the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer.

The ceremony at the site of the stadium where the Olympics first were held in 776 B.C. drew luminaries and the general public, CNN reported.

The choreographed ceremony marked the start of the traditional torch relay, during which runners carry the torch more than 3,100 miles this year to the site of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"In these difficult times we are living through, with wars and conflicts on the rise, people are fed up with all the hate, the aggression and negative news they are facing day in and day out," IOC President Thomas Bach told torch-lighting attendees, inferring that the Olympics present a more-positive global message about peace and friendship among nations.

The flame represents friendship and peace, the International Olympic Committee said, but cloudy conditions aborted an attempt to use a parabolic mirror to focus the sun's rays to light the torch. Event organizers used a pre-lit flame, instead.

Actors portraying the priestesses of Hera conduct the ceremonial lighting of the Olympic torch early Tuesday in Olympia, Greece. Photo by George Vitsaras/EPA-EFE

The lighting ceremony included prominent Greek actors dressed as ancient priestesses from the Temple of Hera, along with dancers. According to Greek mythology, Hera was the wife of Zeus and is considered the queen of the so-called Twelve Olympians of mythological yore.

Actor Mary Mina played the role of a high priestess and carried the flame in an urn to Olympia's ancient stadium and gave it to the first torchbearer. She also presented the torchbearer with an olive branch, symbolizing peace.

Greek Olympic gold medalist Stefanos Ntouskos begins the first leg of the 3,100-mile Olympic torch relay that began at the ancient stadium in Olympia early Tuesday and ends at the site of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Photo by Yannis Kolesidis/EPA-EFE

Stefanos Ntouskos, a Greek Olympic gold medal-winning rower, was the first runner to carry the torch on its journey to France.

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympic is scheduled July 26, when the relayed torch will light the event's Olympic flame.

The ceremonial torch lighting and relay first began during the 1936 Berlin Olympics.