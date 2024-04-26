OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After months of preparation, the Olympic Trials at RIVERSPORT OKC launched Friday morning.

“I think it should be a moment of pride for everyone,” said Michael Knopp, RIVERSPORT’s Executive Director.

Olympic team trials begin at RIVERSPORT OKC.

The first event was the canoe-kayak slalom qualifier. For this event athletes race against the clock, navigating through numerous gates down the 1,000 foot long course.

“We’re just here to enjoy the white water and these amazing athletes and see who’s going to represent the USA this summer,” said Lester Cowden.

Courtney Horner traveled all the way from Pennsylvania to cheer on her boyfriend Ethan, who’s been perfecting his craft since 2008.

“You get a very overwhelming sense of pride and excitement,” said Horner. “It’s awesome. I love the courses, the white water courses and how fast they are and all the rapids and it’s great… I want it pretty bad. He deserves it.”

Here’s a look at the schedule for the rest of the weekend:

9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Canoe Slalom Finals

4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Kayak Cross Competition and Finals

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Team USA Announcement Celebration

“The fact that we are globally known for this and I think everyone can come out, whether they’re a kayaker or not, can come out and appreciate this and have fun with it,” said Knopp.

Attendees can watch the event at no cost from the free viewing area, or pay for prime viewing and VIP hospitality. Parking costs $10.

For more information, visit riversportokc.org/events.

