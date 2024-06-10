Olympic Swimming Trials 2024: How to watch, preview
The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials for the 2024 Paris Games air live on NBC, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock from June 15-23 inside the Indianapolis Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium.
Qualifying heats are 11 a.m. ET daily, live on Peacock. Semifinals and finals are at 8 p.m. ET daily, live on NBC and Peacock.
Coverage also streams on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
2024 Olympic Swimming Trials Broadcast Schedule
Date
Coverage
Network
Time (ET)
Sat., June 15
Qualifying Heats
Peacock
11 a.m.
Qualifying Heats
USA Network*
6:30 p.m.
Finals
NBC, Peacock
8 p.m.
Sun., June 16
Qualifying Heats
Peacock
11 a.m.
Qualifying Heats
USA Network*
5 p.m.
Finals
NBC, Peacock
8 p.m.
Mon., June 17
Qualifying Heats
Peacock
11 a.m.
Qualifying Heats
USA Network*
7 p.m.
Finals
NBC, Peacock
8 p.m.
Tue., June 18
Qualifying Heats
Peacock
11 a.m.
Qualifying Heats
USA Network*
6 p.m.
Finals
NBC, Peacock
8 p.m.
Wed., June 19
Qualifying Heats
Peacock
11 a.m.
Qualifying Heats
USA Network*
7 p.m.
Finals
NBC, Peacock
8 p.m.
Thu., June 20
Qualifying Heats
Peacock
11 a.m.
Qualifying Heats
USA Network*
7 p.m.
Finals
NBC, Peacock
8 p.m.
Fri., June 21
Qualifying Heats
Peacock
11 a.m.
Qualifying Heats
USA Network*
5:30 p.m.
Finals
NBC, Peacock
8 p.m.
Sat., June 22
Qualifying Heats
Peacock
11 a.m.
Qualifying Heats
USA Network*
6:30 p.m.
Finals
NBC, Peacock
8 p.m.
Sun., June 23
Finals
NBC, Peacock
8 p.m.
*Taped coverage
Who is competing at Olympic Swimming Trials?
The top two in each event are expected to make the Olympic team individually, should they also have hit an Olympic qualifying time standard. Up to the top six are expected to make the team in the 100m and 200m freestyles for relays.
Katie Ledecky is expected to swim the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m frees, all events where she has won at least one Olympic gold medal. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist eyes a fourth Olympics.
Caeleb Dressel is expected to swim the 50m and 100m frees and the 100m butterfly, all events he won as part of a five-gold-medal haul at the Tokyo Games.
Regan Smith, Kate Douglass, Ryan Murphy and Carson Foster are also strong candidates to make the team in multiple events.