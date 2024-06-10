Olympic Swimming Trials 2024: How to watch, preview

The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials for the 2024 Paris Games air live on NBC, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock from June 15-23 inside the Indianapolis Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium.

Qualifying heats are 11 a.m. ET daily, live on Peacock. Semifinals and finals are at 8 p.m. ET daily, live on NBC and Peacock.

Coverage also streams on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

2024 Olympic Swimming Trials Broadcast Schedule

Date Coverage Network Time (ET) Sat., June 15 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 6:30 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., June 16 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 5 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Mon., June 17 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 7 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Tue., June 18 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 6 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Wed., June 19 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 7 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Thu., June 20 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 7 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Fri., June 21 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 5:30 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sat., June 22 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 6:30 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., June 23 Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m.

*Taped coverage

Who is competing at Olympic Swimming Trials?

The full entry list is here.

The top two in each event are expected to make the Olympic team individually, should they also have hit an Olympic qualifying time standard. Up to the top six are expected to make the team in the 100m and 200m freestyles for relays.

Katie Ledecky is expected to swim the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m frees, all events where she has won at least one Olympic gold medal. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist eyes a fourth Olympics.

Caeleb Dressel is expected to swim the 50m and 100m frees and the 100m butterfly, all events he won as part of a five-gold-medal haul at the Tokyo Games.

Regan Smith, Kate Douglass, Ryan Murphy and Carson Foster are also strong candidates to make the team in multiple events.