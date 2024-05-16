Olympic star in Wichita as championship tickets go on sale
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Olympic gold medal winner Brian Boitano is in Wichita this week, sharing his excitement about the city hosting the U.S. Figure Skating Championships this coming January. Tickets went on sale Thursday.
Wichita found out in April that it was chosen to host the championships at Intrust Bank Arena.
“It’s basically the epitome of figure skating in America,” Boitano said on KSN News at Noon. “Everybody who wins that championship is, are a national American U.S. champion.”
Boitano won the honor four years in a row, from 1985 through 1988. He also competed in three Olympics, winning the gold in 1988. He also won multiple world championships, among his many other accomplishments.
He says the skaters who win in Wichita will go on to compete in the world championships and possibly the Olympics in 2026.
Boitona said the current U.S. men’s figure skating champion and world champion Ilia Malinin will be one to watch in January.
“He’s the first guy to complete four and a half revolutions, and he’s working on a five-revolution jump, so he is amazing. He is definitely in front of the pack to get an Olympic gold medal in two years,” he said.
He said another reason to buy tickets is for the in-person experience.
“The thing that you miss on TV is the speed, the power, the sound of the edges, the height in the jumps. It’s just so exciting in person,” Boitano said. “I don’t think people realize, but we travel across the ice, you know, at 15, 20 mph, and then fling ourselves in the air to jumps, so it’s pretty amazing in person.”
Boitano has skated in Wichita before. He was part of the Champions on Ice Tour for 13 years. He loved the fans here.
“I’ve been here and skated here, so I know that the audiences are really great, and I’m looking forward to the skaters who haven’t performed here to actually experience the audiences,” he said. “We’ve been doing events for two days, and the community is so excited. They’re embracing it, so I think that we’re going to have great crowds, and, you know, we can’t wait for this.”
The tickets that are currently available are all-session tickets. They include access to all 17 skating sessions – championship and junior competition as well as the Prevagen Skating Spectacular – and all practices Tuesday through Sunday, Jan. 20-26. Access to the novice pairs and ice dance competitions is included in the junior sessions.
There is also an option to exclude junior-level sessions and purchase all-session tickets for championship-level events only.
The pricing for all-session tickets is as follows:
P1 Level Seats (with junior competition): $1,080
P1 Level Seats (without junior competition): $1,000
P2 Level Seats (with junior competition): $540
P2 Level Seats (without junior competition): $490
P3 Level Seats (with junior competition): $275
P3 Level Seats (without junior competition): $245
To view the seating map and purchase tickets, click here. All-session ticket buyers will have access to the fan hotel block.
Weekend and single-session tickets will go on sale later this year:
Thursday, July 11: Weekend tickets
Thursday, Sept. 19: Championship single-session tickets
Thursday, Dec. 5: Junior single-session tickets
Click here to learn more about the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and to purchase tickets.
