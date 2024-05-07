New Olympic Sports at the 2024 Games: Breaking, Kayak Cross, and More

YASUYOSHI CHIBA/Getty Images

The Olympics is an ever-changing international competition, and new Olympic sports are constantly being added to the Games. What started with just 43 events in 9 sports in 1896 has since transformed into 363 medal events in 45 sports in 2024. With new Olympic sports and events being added to the lineup each year, it’s hard to keep track of exactly what’s new and what’s not.

The 2024 Olympics will see the inclusion of two new events: breaking and kayak cross. While some may believe skateboarding, surfing, and climbing are new additions, they actually debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Each will return this year, but only sports climbing will see a new format with a separate bouldering and lead combined event and a speed event. In Tokyo, these events were rolled into one.

Breaking is the only brand new Olympic sport being added to the lineup this year. The cultural dance that started in 1970s New York by Black and Latine youth and debuted at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

This year, 16 men and 16 women will compete for medals. The one-on-one battles will feature three rounds, each one minute long. Nine judges will score the dancers based on creativity, personality, technique, variety, performativity, and musicality, according to NBC. Unlike other dances, which are coordinated ahead of time to specific music, breakers do not know the music ahead of time and must improvise their routine to the beat.

So far, several teens have qualified for the breaking competition, including 17-year-old India Sardjoe, set to compete for The Netherlands, and 16-year-old Dominika Banevič, representing Lithuania. While breaking will be included in the 2024 games, it will not return for the 2028 games.

Meanwhile, canoe slalom will add a new event to its roster. While canoe slalom made its debut in 1972 (although women weren’t allowed to compete until 2020), this is kayak cross’s Olympic debut. The event features a combination of all of canoeing’s whitewater disciplines. Four competitors will compete simultaneously and begin the match from a platform high above the water. This year, 20-year-old Evy Leibfarth will be one of the youngest canoers to compete in the event.

Contrary to popular belief, flag football will not be at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Instead, fans will have to wait until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to see the sport make its Olympic debut.

The 2024 Paris Olympics is set to begin Friday, July 26.

Originally Appeared on Teen Vogue