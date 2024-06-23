Olympic and Paralympic day celebrated at USOPM

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum (USOPM) celebrated Olympic and Paralympic Day on Saturday, June 22, offering guests the chance to meet Olympians and Paralympians, view rarely displayed artifacts, and watch coverage of several U.S. Olympic trials.

The event featured several demonstrations, including a modern pentathlon demonstration by 2020 Olympian Samantha Schultz and a Paralympic fencing demonstration by 2020 Paralympian Shelby Jensen.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist, Cora Mitchell

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist, Cora Mitchell

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist, Cora Mitchell

“We’re celebrating Olympic and Paralympic day. This day is celebrated around the world, and what better place than in Olympic City USA, than to do it here, right at the Museum,” said Tommy Schield, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, USOPM

Olympic and Paralympic Day, observed on June 23 but celebrated throughout June, commemorates the birth of the modern Olympic Games on June 23, 1894. The day aims to promote fitness, well-being, culture, and education while encouraging people to move together with purpose.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.