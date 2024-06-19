Olympic medalist, former UFC fighter Mark Madsen launches own fight promotion

Three-time Olympian and recently retired UFC fighter Mark Madsen will try his hand promoting fights rather than partaking in them.

On Monday, Madsen recently announced the launch of Dominance Fighting Championship (DFC) with an inaugural event expected for Sept. 21 at K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, Denmark.

While his native country’s soil will host DFC 1, Madsen already looks into the future and potential expansion opportunities, even potentially in Las Vegas.

“We want to bring world class entertainment to the heart of Copenhagen and create shows worthy of Las Vegas,” Madsen said at a news conference Monday. “We believe there’s a market, and that we, in Europe, deserve this entertainment as well.” This must be sweet music to the ears of all MMA fans from Northern Europe, a market that’s been starved since September 2019, where the UFC visited Copenhagen.”

Madsen, 36, retired from mixed martial arts competition in January after back-to-back losses, the first and only defeats of his career. He finished his career with a 12-2 record overall including a 4-2 record in UFC fights.

In addition to his 14 pro fights, Madsen brings to the table experience of an extensive wrestling career that included three Olympic appearances and a silver medal in 2016. It makes sense his first DFC signing is Grecon Roman 2019 European Wrestling Championships winner Rajbek Bisultanov, who pivoted to MMA after a wrestling retirement in 2023.

