Olympic Medal Count: See Who Has Won the Most Gold and Overall
Olympic Medal Count: See Who Has Won the Most Gold and Overall originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest
The United States has reclaimed its spot atop the medal throne after four days of competition in the Tokyo Olympics.
Team USA medal count
Team USA leads the 2021 Olympics with 25 overall medals — nine gold medals, eight silver and eight bronze.
Medal counts for other countries
China, which has 21 medals overall, is in second in the medal count entering Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics.
The host country, Japan, has the most gold medals with 10 through the first four days of the Olympics.
Tokyo Olympics
ROC is tied in third with Japan in total medal count with 18 medals.
Great Britain is in fifth place with 13 total medals.
The United States and China trail Japan in gold medals with nine apiece.