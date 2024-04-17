Olympic hopefuls with ties to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The countdown to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games has begun and some athletes looking to compete have ties to the Sooner State.

LOCAL NEWS: RIVERSPORT OKC prepares for Olympic trials

Evan Medell.

Evan Medell, who competes in Para taekwondo, is looking for a spot on the USA Paralympic Team. He went to the University of Central Oklahoma and has won countless medals in the sport.

According to the International Paralympic Committee, Medell began competing in Para taekwondo four years ago and has become one of the toughest fighters in the topsy-turvy over 75 kg K44 division.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.