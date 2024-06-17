Olympic Hopeful J.J. Rice Dead at 18 in Diving Accident

Originally appeared on E! Online

The athletic community is mourning a tragic passing.

Jackson James "J.J." Rice, a US-born kitefoiler who competed professionally for Tonga has died in a diving accident off the coast of Tonga, his father Darren Rice confirmed to local outlet Matangi Tonga Online. He was 18 years old.

J.J. was free diving from a boat on June 15 when he died from a suspected shallow water blackout, his father told the outlet. His body was reportedly found on the seafloor underneath the boat by other divers and attempts to resuscitate him failed.

Born in the United States, J.J. grew up in Ha'apai, a group of islands in Tonga where his father and mother Nina Rice own the Matafonua Island Lodge. As a Tongan citizen, J.J. represented the country in kite foiling at international events over the years, and had been hoping to make his Olympic debut representing Tonga at the 2024 Paris Games.

Following his passing, J.J.'s sister Lily Rice shared a few words about her brother on social media.

"I was blessed with the most amazing brother in the whole world and it pains me to say that he's passed away," she wrote on Facebook. "He was an amazing kitefoiler and he would have made it to the Olympics and come out with a big shiny medal... he made so many amazing friends all over the world."

She continued, "I will try my best to use what he taught me to be even a tiny bit as amazing as he was. The last time I saw him he gave me a big hug and I wish I would've held on for longer."



According to Matangi Tonga, J.J.'s father Darren remembered times in which his son had selflessly risked his life to save others—first at the age of 15 he swam out to help rescue passengers aboard a ferryboat that capsized off Faleloa in 2021, and again when he swam out to rescue and bring to safety two girls who had been swept off a sandbar.

In May, J.J. competed at the Last Chance Reggata in Hyères, France where he hoped to earn a spot at the 2024 Olympics. Reports state JJ was preparing to participate in the Olympics this year, however following the competition the 18-year-old wrote on Instagram his hopes for this year's games had ended.

"After a few mistakes on my part and not being able to keep with the front pack my Oylmpic dream for this Oylmpic cycle has come to an end," he wrote in his May 25 post. "That doesn't mean it is the end for me. With another cycle just around the corner in 2028 I will be training as hard as possible."

He continued, "Now I begin the long trip back home, and I cannot wait to get back to Tonga to see family, friends and of course my beautiful training grounds."

