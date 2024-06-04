Olympic gymnast Simone Biles spotted celebrating in Fort Worth after historic win

After taking home top honors at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, gymnast Simone Biles was spotted celebrating in Fort Worth.

Biles, 27, won her ninth national all-around title on Sunday at the championships, which were hosted at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena. Biles scored a 119.75 overall and swept every individual title she competed in.

Celebrating the win, Biles and her teammates Shilese Jones and Sunisa Lee ventured a few minutes north of the arena to the West 7th Street bar, Bottled Blonde.

Gymnasts Shilese Jones, Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and Bottled Blonde staffers.

Next up for Biles after her Fort Worth win, is the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Biles has won four Olympic gold medals and seven overall from the games held in 2016 and 2020. The 2024 Summer Olympics kick off on July 26 and ends on Aug. 11.

As one of the most decorated and famous gymnasts of all time, Biles calls Texas home.

She was born in Ohio but moved to Spring, Texas, as a child after her grandfather adopted her and her sister. Biles still lives in the north Houston suburb of Spring, albeit now in a $2 million home with her NFL player husband Jonathan Owens.