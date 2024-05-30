Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles Has 8 Practices a Week—Here's How She Stays Energized

Plus her playlist that keeps her motivated during practice.

Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Gymnast and Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles is headed to the 2024 Paris games with Team USA. That means she’s practicing 8 times a week leading up to the Olympic events, and to keep herself fueled, she partnered with Too Good & Co. Smoothies for an easy protein-packed option to take along on the road.

Through this partnership, we were given the opportunity to chat with Chiles about her Olympic training journey, from her morning routine to her nightly rituals. Read all about her favorite foods that keep her energized, the Beyoncé songs that keep her motivated and more below.

EatingWell: What does your typical morning routine look like?

Chiles: We have two practices a day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. So typically in the mornings when we have two practices, I'll decompress before, whether it's getting into a cold shower or doing something that wakes me up. I'm not really an eater in the morning, so I can just take a Too Good & Co. smoothie with me on my journey to the gym at 7 o'clock in the morning. Then I practice—literally, there's nothing more than practicing that I do in the morning—and then I come home and take a nap. I really like to hone in on self care because I feel like when you have the right amount of rest, you can perform better.

EatingWell: What are your favorite foods to keep you satisfied or energized in between practices?

Chiles: For me, I think it's just the simple things, whether it's fruit or cheese and crackers. I'll make a bagel–just something that's kind of light but allows me to still function throughout my second practice. The heartier stuff is what I eat for dinner like steak, salmon or pasta.

EatingWell: Why partner with Too Good & Co.?

Chiles: The reason why I wanted to partner with Too Good & Co. smoothies is because they fuel your body, and you can have one with you at all times. There’s different flavors—peach and strawberry-banana are my favorite. Knowing that there are 3 grams of sugar and 10 grams of protein [in each smoothie], you are feeling good, no pun intended. You're putting the right amount of nutrition into your body, and especially for me, I'm always on the go hustling 24/7 in and out the gym. I felt like this was something that I could put out into the world to understand that nutrition is something that people should really take into consideration.

EatingWell: Nighttime routine?

Chiles: I have two little dogs, their names are Chanel and Versace. So typically that's my time where I can play with them and let them just roam and do whatever they need to. Normally during that time frame, I'll watch TV. It's like recovery, getting your mind off of your sport and just like paying attention to yourself. That's something that I typically do. I'll most likely be in my bed on FaceTime with my best friend, but if I could just stay in my room every single day, I would. And I’ll do my skincare, take a shower, and if I want to do Normatec [compression therapy], I'll do Normatec to really recover.

EatingWell: Any favorite snacks you always have on hand?

Chiles: I don't know if I really have a go-to. I used to eat cereal all the time.

EatingWell: What's your favorite cereal?

Chiles: Lucky Charms. Just thinking about it is making me want to go get some cereal.

EatingWell: Do you listen to music while you train, and if so, what are your current favorites on your playlist to keep you pumped up?

Chiles: I like anything that you can dance to. On my playlist right now, I have Megan [Thee Stallion], I have Beyoncé, I have SZA, H.E.R., Drake, Lil Baby. Recently I was on a Beyoncé wave and my favorite song I always liked listening to was either “SUMMER RENAISSANCE” or “I’M THAT GIRL” because it always felt a little motivational, for sure.

Editor’s Note: This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

