Olympic golf schedule: Dates, format for men’s, women’s competitions in Paris

The world’s top golfers will head to Paris in July for a chance to win a gold medal. The 2024 Paris Olympics will mark the third time golf is in the program since returning in 2016.

This year, golf’s fourth and final men’s major – the Open Championship – is not the last big tournament those golfers will play in. The Open is July 18-21. The Paris Games begin on July 26 with the men’s golf tournament roughly one week after the Opening Ceremony and the women’s tournament the following week. The LPGA’s last tournament before Paris is the Portland Classic, Aug. 1-4.

Each competition is a four-day affair using stroke-play rules with gold, silver and bronze medals awaiting the top three finishers in each.

In 2024, Team USA will be looking to defend both, as Xander Schauffele and Nelly Korda took home the gold last time around.

The men’s tournament will run from Thursday to Sunday the first week of August, while the women’s competition will start on the following Wednesday and end on Saturday.

Olympics 2024: Paris Games golf course

Le Golf National – a course in Guyancourt, a commune near Versailles – will host both competitions. It hosts the French Open each year and hosted the Ryder Cup in 2018.

Olympics 2024: Qualifying for Paris Games

There are 60 players play in each competition. The top of the field for each is made up of the top 15 world ranked players – as of June 17 for men and June 24 for women – with a limit of four top 15 golfers per country. The remaining 45 competitors in each tournament are other top players awarded at-large bids, though each country has a two-player limit for these at-large bids.

Olympics 2024: Men’s golf schedule for Paris Games

Round 1: Thursday, August 1

Round 2: Friday, August 2

Round 3: Saturday, August 3

Round 4: Sunday, August 4

Olympics 2024: Women’s golf schedule for Paris Games

Round 1: Wednesday, August 7

Round 2: Thursday, August 8

Round 3: Friday, August 9

Round 4: Saturday, August 10

Previous medalists

2020

Men

Gold – Xander Schauffele, USA

Silver – Rory Sabattini, Slovakia

Bronze – C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei

Women

Gold – Nelly Korda, USA

Silver – Mone Inami, Japan

Bronze – Lydia Ko, New Zealand

2016

Men

Gold – Justin Rose, England

Silver – Henrik Stenson, Sweden

Bronze – Matt Kuchar, USA

Women

Gold – Inbee Park, Korea

Silver – Lydia Ko, New Zealand

Bronze – Shanshan Feng, China

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek