Olympic gold medallist Van Avermaet to retire at season's end

Greg Van Avermaet won Olympic gold in 2016 and the Paris-Roubaix the following year

Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet, Olympic road race champion at the 2016 Rio Games and winner of Paris-Roubaix a year later, will retire at the end of the season.

"Sadly this adventure will come to an end," the 37-year-old announced on Instagram.

"As hard as the decision was, when I look back I am extremely proud of my achievements."

Van Avermaet is out of contract with his current team, AG2R-Citroen, at the end of the season. The Belgian has been with the French team since 2021, without any success.

"Until the end of the season, I will still give my all with my team AG2R Citroën, that I thank for its trust and team spirit for the last three years, just like I did from the first day I decided to start cycling. Hopefully, I can finish off with some nice results!" Van Avermaet said.

Van Avermaet won a thrilling men’s road race at the Rio Olympics, taking advantage of some late downhill carnage which took out several contenders including Vincenzo Nibali, Sergio Henao, who were leading at the time, as well as Geraint Thomas.

He edged Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang to take the gold medal.

Aside from Olympic gold and his Paris-Roubaix victory, Van Avermaet also won two stages on the Tour de France and another on the Vuelta a Espana.

