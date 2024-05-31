Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson signing with Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills signed Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson, the franchise announced Friday. Steveson, who will compete for a spot on the defensive line, agreed to a standard three-year rookie deal, his agent told ESPN.

“I have been fortunate to compete at the highest level of competition in my sport but am looking forward to the challenge of seeing how my wrestling skills may translate to football,” Steveson, who has never played football before, told ESPN.

“I am grateful to Coach [Sean] McDermott, [general manager] Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills organization for giving me this opportunity.”

Steveson is one of the most accomplished U.S. wrestlers ever.

He won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and dominated while at the University of Minnesota. Steveson finished his college career 85-2, the best winning percentage in Gopher history, earning two NCAA titles and three Big Ten titles. He claimed the Dan Hodge Trophy — given to the best wrestler in the country — twice, a feat only accomplished six times in history.

Steveson, who stands at 6-foot-1 and 275 pounds, has wrestled professionally with the WWE since 2021. He was released by the organization in early May.

