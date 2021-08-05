Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley makes a splash with knitting, crocheting projects in Tokyo

British diver Tom Daley, who won a gold medal last week in synchronized 10-meter platform diving, has taken social media by storm with his crafting projects during the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Daley on Wednesday revealed a cardigan he made and embroidered with symbols to represent the Tokyo Games and Team Great Britain. The sweater features the word “Tokyo” on the front, a Union Jack flag, and a “Team GB” logo with Olympic rings.

Daley showed off the cardigan in a video posted to social media.

“When I got to Tokyo, I wanted to make something that would remind me of these games. Something that I could say I had made in Tokyo, during the Olympics!” Daley wrote in the caption of his video.

Daley in a video last week revealed a pouch he made to store his gold medal. He shared with fans that “the one thing that has kept me like sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crocheting, all things stitching.

“This morning, I made a little cozy for my medal to stop it getting scratched. So here it is. It slots in like this, and then I’ve got Union Jack on one side and the Japanese flag on the other. And it all tucks in nicely to have a little pouch for me to carry around my medal,” Daley said.

His videos have quickly gone viral, garnering millions of views on Instagram and TikTok.

Daley’s knitting and crocheting at Olympic events in Tokyo have also caught the eye of fans at home, who have celebrated his crafting on social media.

Daley has also used his knitting and crocheting skills to raise money for the Brain Tumor Charity in the U.K., setting up a raffle last month that fans could enter for the chance to win a colorful sweater.

Robert Daley, Tom Daley's father, died of brain cancer in 2011.

The diver is set to raffle off Tokyo-inspired sweaters to raise money for the organization, according to multiple reports.

