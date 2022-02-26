Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee lands move never before seen in college gymnastics

Sunisa Lee remains good at gymnastics, be it the Olympics or the collegiate level.

The Tokyo Games gold medallist put on a show in a meet against Kentucky, highlighted with her performance of the nabieva on the uneven bars, a maneuver that had never been seen before in college gymnastics.

The nabieva consists laying out vertically over the high bar, swinging around, then passing over the bar backwards before grabbing it again. It's an exceptionally difficult skill, rated as a "G," the hardest possible rating, and something that Lee used to win gold in the all-around in Tokyo.

That routine landed Lee a 9.975, meaning one judge gave her a 10 and the other a 9.950.

Lee would score even higher on the beam, where she landed 10s across the board, the first Auburn gymnast to ever do so at Auburn Arena, per the program.

still can’t believe it 😭💗 https://t.co/Ez0XVmYB4h — Sunisa lee (@sunisalee_) February 26, 2022

Those two performances helped Auburn post a 197.925-197.150 win over the Wildcats, the highest score in program history.