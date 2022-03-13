Olympic gold medal golfer Nelly Korda diagnosed with blood clot during ER visit

Nelly Korda — the No. 2 player in the world — is sidelined after a health scare. (Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nelly Korda has been sidelined with a blood clot diagnosed during a trip to the emergency room on Friday.

The LPGA golfer announced the news on Sunday. She wrote on social media that she experienced swelling in her arm after a workout Friday morning in Ponte Verda Beach, Fla. She went to a local emergency room, where she was diagnosed with the blood clot. She wrote that she's now receiving treatment at home and hopes "to be back soon."

She didn't reveal any further information regarding her condition.

Korda, 23, is coming off a breakout season on the LPGA Tour and is the No. 2 ranked player in the world. She recorded four wins on tour last season, including her first major victory at the Women's PGA Championship in June. She won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in August representing Team USA.

Korda's recorded three top-20 finishes in three events so far this season, with her best showing a fourth-place finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January. The Chevron Championship — formerly the ANA Inspiration — is the first major on the women's golf calendar this season, scheduled to start on March 31. The U.S. Women's Open is the next major on the calendar starting on June 2. It's not immediately clear when Korda will be able to resume playing again.