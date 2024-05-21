Olympic Games fan zones to be set up across the UK

Three fan zones will open in London for the duration of the Paris Olympics [Reuters]

Fan zones will be set up across the UK for people to cheer on their favourite athletes during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this summer.

Team GB said it would host the free-to-enter zones from the open ceremony on 26 July to the closing ceremony on 11 August.

They will feature big screens showing the sporting action, activities, on-stage entertainment and DJ sets.

There are nine confirmed fan zones which will be open in seven cities, including London, Edinburgh and Liverpool.

The venues include King's Cross, Grosvenor Square and Battersea Power Station in London, the Bullring in Birmingham, Cabot Circus in Bristol and St James Quarter in Edinburgh.

The others will be held at Liverpool ONE, Spinningfields in Manchester, and Westquay in Southampton.

Team GB said it hoped to secure further sites across the UK as the build-up to the Olympics continues.

Appearances from past Olympians, question and answer sessions and medal celebrations with Team GB's returning athletes are also planned at the events.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Content