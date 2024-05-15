In Olympic first, artistic swimmer Bill May can compete in Paris

(NEXSTAR) – After a rule change in 2022, artistic swimming will allow up to two men to compete. Six-time World medalist Bill May will finally get his long-awaited chance.

“I will fight for the rest of my life to get that gender inclusivity, not just for artistic swimming, but for any athlete that wants to do something,” May said. “To allow them to dream, to allow them to do a sport that they love.”

Bill had to decide multiple times to retire or come back throughout his career due to the inability to compete at the Olympics. After a decade of working at Cirque Du Soleil’s “O” in Las Vegas, he un-retired when World Aquatics added the Mixed Duet to the 2015 Worlds program and made a triumphant return, winning gold with his partner in the Mixed Duet Technical in its first edition in 2015.

This opportunity has reignited his passion for artistic swimming. “I know I’m going to be in this sport for the rest of my life, whether it’s competing, coaching,” May said. “The sport has given me so much that until the day I die, I want to get back to this sport.”

