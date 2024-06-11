Advertisement

Olympic Diving Trials 2024: How to watch, preview

The U.S. Olympic Diving Trials for the 2024 Paris Games air live on NBC, USA Network and Peacock from June 17-23 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Peacock airs live coverage of every session. NBC airs every finals session.

Coverage also streams on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

2024 Olympic Diving Trials Broadcast Schedule

Date

Event

Network

Time (ET)

Mon., June 17

Women's Synchro Springboard Prelim

Peacock

12:15 p.m.

Women's Synchro Springboard Final

NBC, Peacock

9:15 p.m.

Tue., June 18

Women's Synchro Platform Prelim

Peacock

11 a.m.

Men's Synchro Springboard Prelim

Peacock

12:10 p.m.

Women's Synchro Platform Final

USA Network, Peacock

7:15 p.m.

Men's Synchro Springboard Final

NBC, Peacock

9:30 p.m.

Thu., June 20

Women's Springboard Prelim

Peacock

10 a.m.

Men's Platform Prelim

Peacock

12:30 p.m.

Women's Springboard Semifinal

Peacock

5 p.m.

Men's Platform Semifinal

Peacock

7 p.m.

Women's Synchro Platform Final

NBC

9:15 p.m.*

Fri., June 21

Men's Springboard Prelim

Peacock

10 a.m.

Women's Platform Prelim

Peacock

1:15 p.m.

Men's Springboard Semifinal

Peacock

5 p.m.

Women's Platform Semifinal

Peacock

7:20 p.m.

Sat., June 22

Men's Platform Final

NBC, Peacock

1 p.m.

Women's Springboard Final

NBC, Peacock

7 p.m.

Sun., June 23

Men's Springboard Final

NBC, Peacock

2 p.m.

Women's Platform Final

NBC, Peacock

7 p.m.

*Taped coverage

Who is competing at Olympic Diving Trials?

The full entry list is here.

The winning team in the three synchro events makes the Olympic team. The U.S. did not qualify an Olympic quota spot in men's synchro platform, so that event is not being contested at trials.

Individually, the top two men and top two women in springboard make the team. In platform, the men's and women's winners make the team. The runners-up will also make the team if the U.S. earns a second quota spot in the events. Final quotas are expected to be announced by World Aquatics within the next month.

Tokyo Olympic medalists expected to compete include Krysta Palmer (springboard bronze) and the synchro team of Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell (platform silver), plus Andrew Capobianco, who took synchro springboard silver with Michael Hixon, who has since retired.

Four-time Olympic medalist David Boudia, who competed at the last five Olympic Trials, retired in 2022 and now coaches Olympic hopefuls at Purdue University, his alma mater.