Olympic Diving Trials 2024: How to watch, preview
The U.S. Olympic Diving Trials for the 2024 Paris Games air live on NBC, USA Network and Peacock from June 17-23 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Peacock airs live coverage of every session. NBC airs every finals session.
Coverage also streams on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
2024 Olympic Diving Trials Broadcast Schedule
Date
Event
Network
Time (ET)
Mon., June 17
Women's Synchro Springboard Prelim
Peacock
12:15 p.m.
Women's Synchro Springboard Final
NBC, Peacock
9:15 p.m.
Tue., June 18
Women's Synchro Platform Prelim
Peacock
11 a.m.
Men's Synchro Springboard Prelim
Peacock
12:10 p.m.
Women's Synchro Platform Final
USA Network, Peacock
7:15 p.m.
Men's Synchro Springboard Final
NBC, Peacock
9:30 p.m.
Thu., June 20
Women's Springboard Prelim
Peacock
10 a.m.
Men's Platform Prelim
Peacock
12:30 p.m.
Women's Springboard Semifinal
Peacock
5 p.m.
Men's Platform Semifinal
Peacock
7 p.m.
Women's Synchro Platform Final
NBC
9:15 p.m.*
Fri., June 21
Men's Springboard Prelim
Peacock
10 a.m.
Women's Platform Prelim
Peacock
1:15 p.m.
Men's Springboard Semifinal
Peacock
5 p.m.
Women's Platform Semifinal
Peacock
7:20 p.m.
Sat., June 22
Men's Platform Final
NBC, Peacock
1 p.m.
Women's Springboard Final
NBC, Peacock
7 p.m.
Sun., June 23
Men's Springboard Final
NBC, Peacock
2 p.m.
Women's Platform Final
NBC, Peacock
7 p.m.
*Taped coverage
Who is competing at Olympic Diving Trials?
The winning team in the three synchro events makes the Olympic team. The U.S. did not qualify an Olympic quota spot in men's synchro platform, so that event is not being contested at trials.
Individually, the top two men and top two women in springboard make the team. In platform, the men's and women's winners make the team. The runners-up will also make the team if the U.S. earns a second quota spot in the events. Final quotas are expected to be announced by World Aquatics within the next month.
Tokyo Olympic medalists expected to compete include Krysta Palmer (springboard bronze) and the synchro team of Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell (platform silver), plus Andrew Capobianco, who took synchro springboard silver with Michael Hixon, who has since retired.
Four-time Olympic medalist David Boudia, who competed at the last five Olympic Trials, retired in 2022 and now coaches Olympic hopefuls at Purdue University, his alma mater.