Olympic Diving Trials 2024: How to watch, preview

The U.S. Olympic Diving Trials for the 2024 Paris Games air live on NBC, USA Network and Peacock from June 17-23 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Peacock airs live coverage of every session. NBC airs every finals session.

Coverage also streams on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

2024 Olympic Diving Trials Broadcast Schedule

Date Event Network Time (ET) Mon., June 17 Women's Synchro Springboard Prelim Peacock 12:15 p.m. Women's Synchro Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 9:15 p.m. Tue., June 18 Women's Synchro Platform Prelim Peacock 11 a.m. Men's Synchro Springboard Prelim Peacock 12:10 p.m. Women's Synchro Platform Final USA Network, Peacock 7:15 p.m. Men's Synchro Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 9:30 p.m. Thu., June 20 Women's Springboard Prelim Peacock 10 a.m. Men's Platform Prelim Peacock 12:30 p.m. Women's Springboard Semifinal Peacock 5 p.m. Men's Platform Semifinal Peacock 7 p.m. Women's Synchro Platform Final NBC 9:15 p.m.* Fri., June 21 Men's Springboard Prelim Peacock 10 a.m. Women's Platform Prelim Peacock 1:15 p.m. Men's Springboard Semifinal Peacock 5 p.m. Women's Platform Semifinal Peacock 7:20 p.m. Sat., June 22 Men's Platform Final NBC, Peacock 1 p.m. Women's Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 7 p.m. Sun., June 23 Men's Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 2 p.m. Women's Platform Final NBC, Peacock 7 p.m.

*Taped coverage

Who is competing at Olympic Diving Trials?

The full entry list is here.

The winning team in the three synchro events makes the Olympic team. The U.S. did not qualify an Olympic quota spot in men's synchro platform, so that event is not being contested at trials.

Individually, the top two men and top two women in springboard make the team. In platform, the men's and women's winners make the team. The runners-up will also make the team if the U.S. earns a second quota spot in the events. Final quotas are expected to be announced by World Aquatics within the next month.

Tokyo Olympic medalists expected to compete include Krysta Palmer (springboard bronze) and the synchro team of Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell (platform silver), plus Andrew Capobianco, who took synchro springboard silver with Michael Hixon, who has since retired.

Four-time Olympic medalist David Boudia, who competed at the last five Olympic Trials, retired in 2022 and now coaches Olympic hopefuls at Purdue University, his alma mater.