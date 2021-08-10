Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore, who rode for New Zealand at 2016 Games, dead at 24

New Zealand cyclist Olivia Podmore has died at age 24, her brother announced in a Facebook post.

Podmore was a member of New Zealand’s Olympics team in 2016.

“Rest in peace to my gorgeous sister and loved daughter of Phil Podmore,” Mitchell Podmore wrote Monday, sharing a photo of the family. “You will be in our hearts forever.”

Authorities responded Monday to a home in Cambridge where a sudden death had been reported, according to the New Zealand news outlet Stuff.

“Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner,” Waikato police said, according to Stuff. “The coroner will release their finding in due course.”

Podmore had reportedly chronicled the pressure that comes with competing in cycling in an Instagram post shortly before her death.

“Olivia represented New Zealand with honor and pride at both the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games,” the New Zealand Olympic Committee said in a statement, Stuff reported.

“She was a valued team member and her loss will be felt across the New Zealand sporting community.”

Podmore, who was not part of her country’s 2020 Olympics lineup, was from the city of Christchurch.