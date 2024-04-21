Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir wins London Marathon women’s elite race and breaks women’s-only world record

It was billed as a race that would be harder to win than the Olympic marathon gold in Paris and the London Marathon’s elite women’s race did not disappoint as reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir won a hugely competitive race and set a new women’s-only world record.

Jepchirchir, regarded as one of the greatest female distance runners of all time, raised her arms in jubilation as she crossed the tape in two hours, 16 minutes and 16 seconds.

The Kenyan broke the women’s-only record – the fastest marathon time by a female runner without male pace makers – set by Mary Keitany in 2017 by 45 seconds.

The field had a clutch of runners who were capable of breaking the record but it was Jepchirchir who made history, finishing ahead of Ethiopia’s world record holder Tigst Assefa in second in a sprint finish. Former winner Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya was third.

The men’s elite race was won by Jepchirchir’s compatriot Alexander Mutiso Munyao in 2:04.01. He beat the great Kenenisa Bekele, 41, to second, while home favorite Emile Cairess was third.

Swiss great Marcel Hug won the men’s wheelchair race, with compatriot Catherine Debrunner winning the women’s wheelchair race.

This story has been updated with additional information.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com