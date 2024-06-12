Olympic champion Peaty happy being 'underdog'

Adam Peaty is the defending Olympic champion in the men's 100m breaststroke [Getty Images]

Britain's defending Olympic breaststroke champion Adam Peaty says he is happy being the "underdog" as he continues his comeback at Paris 2024 this summer.

The 29-year-old missed the 2022 World Championships because of a foot injury and stepped away from the sport for a period last year to prioritise his mental health.

He returned to the pool in October 2023 and took bronze at this year's World Championships in February, before winning the British title in April with the fastest swim of the year.

Peaty clocked 57.94 seconds to qualify for the Olympics, but he says there is no pressure on him in France, where he will be aiming to join United States great Michael Phelps and become only the second man to win gold in the same event at three separate Games.

"For me, going into these Games and especially these last 12 months, I've enjoyed being the person with the bow and arrow and not the one being fired at," he said.

"There's no pressure really on me. Yes, I'm Olympic champion and people are going for that crown but I haven't really won anything since 2022 or 2021.

"I'm OK with that because I've been the underdog and I enjoy being an underdog, I enjoy fighting my way through the rounds."

The three-time Olympic champion has also won eight World Championship gold medals, 17 European titles and four golds at the Commonwealth Games in a glittering career.

The Briton reset the 100m breaststroke world record five times between 2015 and 2019.

Speaking to BBC East Midlands Today in February, Peaty said his Christian faith helped him rediscover his "peace".

And he reiterated that point at a Team GB kitting out event on Wednesday, when asked how his approach to the Paris Games had changed from previous events.

"I guess [I'm] more relaxed in my approach," he said.

"A little bit more knowledgeable of self. When I look myself in the mirror I'm very peaceful.

"In sport terms I think that's when you're most dangerous for everyone else, because you're just so at peace. I'm not afraid to lose, I'm not afraid to win - how can you beat an athlete like that?"