Olympic champion Jacobs defends 100m European title on home soil

Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs celebrates after winning the Men's Discus Throw Final during the European Athletics Championships at the Olympic stadium. Oliver Weiken/dpa

Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy successfully defended his men's 100 metre title on home soil at the European athletics championships in Rome on Saturday.

Jacobs' triumph in 10.02 seconds delivered table-topping Italy their third gold medal of the day and a fifth overall in the opening two days.

Italy took silver with Chituru Ali (10.05s), while bronze went to Britain's Romell Glave (10.06).

On Saturday, the hosts also won the men's 110m hurdles and the men's shot put.

Jacobs has two Olympic golds from the 2020 Tokyo Games in the 100m and the 4x100m relay.

In the women's discus throw, Croatia's Sandra Elkasević made history with a record seventh consecutive European gold. The two-time Olympic champion threw a season’s best 67.04m in the opening round.