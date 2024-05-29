Olympic champion Gabby Douglas withdraws from Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

2024 Core Hydration Classic

Gabby Douglas withdrew from this week's Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships due to an ankle injury sustained this week, ending her Paris Olympic bid.

The meet runs Thursday through Sunday with women's competition beginning Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.

A representative for Douglas confirmed an ESPN report that she will continue to train for a 2028 Olympic bid.

"I proved to myself and to the sport that my skills remain at an elite level," Douglas said, according to ESPN.

Douglas returned to competition in April for the first time since the 2016 Rio Games. She finished 11th in the all-around at the American Classic, a tune-up meet for major competitions, placing second on vault and tying for fifth on balance bean.

In her second competition back on May 18, Douglas withdrew from the Core Hydration Classic after her first routine, uneven bars, where she fell off the apparatus twice before finishing her set.

"I love this sport and I love pushing my limits," Douglas said, according to ESPN. "I hope I can inspire both my peers and the next generation of gymnasts that age is just a number, and you can accomplish anything you work hard for."