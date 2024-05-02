Olympic body IOC nominates refugee team for Paris Olympics

The moon can be seen behind the flag with the Olympic rings. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on 02 May the list of 36 athletes who will be part of the refugee Olympic team at the 2024 Paris games this summer. Peter Kneffel/dpa

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Thursday the list of 36 athletes who will be part of the refugee Olympic team at the 2024 Paris games this summer.

The team consists of athletes from 11 different countries of origin, among them 23 men and 13 women.

They will participate in 12 different sports: aquatics (swimming), athletics, badminton, boxing, breaking, canoe (slalom and sprint), cycling (road), judo, shooting, taekwondo, weightlifting, and wrestling (freestyle and Greco-Roman).

The refugee team represents "the world's displaced population of over 100 million people," according to the IOC.

"With your participation in the Olympic Games, you will demonstrate the human potential of resilience and excellence. This will send a message of hope to the more than 100 million displaced people around the world," IOC president Thomas Bach said during a ceremony at Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The IOC refugee Olympic team is competing at the Games for the third time, after previous appearances at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. This year,its chef-de-mission will be Masomah Ali Zada, who competed as a member of the team at Tokyo 2020.